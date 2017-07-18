TOP STORIES
Slain Musama Pastor laid to rest
Accra, July 18, GNA - The Reverend George Nana Kwame Jehu-Appiah, 49, the Pastor of the Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC), who was murdered on April 12, at Ada Kasseh in the Greater Accra Region has been laid to rest.
He was buried at Mozano, the Headquarters of the Church in the Central Region.
Rev Jehu-Appiah who was posted to Ada Kasseh Circuit for his internship, was killed by two assailants on a motorbike on the night of April 12, in his mission house.
The police are yet to effect an arrest, and no motive has been assigned for his murder.
Tearful relatives of the Kwadum Family, friends and sympathisers as well as members of the MDCC, led by Prophet Mocknajeeba Jehu-Appiah, (Akaboha IV), the Head of the Church gathered at his final resting place, where the departed soul was prayed for, asking God to grant him eternal rest.
Rev S.M.K. Mills, Head Pastor of the Tema branch, in a sermon likened the death of Rev Jehu-Appiah to the fate that befell the Disciples who were killed because of their belief in the Lord Jesus Christ.
He said it was heart-warning that George met his untimely death shortly after joining the clergy and giving his life to Christ.
Rev Mils said the death of Rev Jehu- Appiah bore the hallmark of a person bound for heaven.
Dr Komasteen Jehu-Appiah, who spoke on behalf of the family also emphasised the point that Rev Jehu-Appiah met the death of the righteous as he decided to be a pastor before he was killed.
'He shouted Christ, save my soul as the killers shot him,' he said.
GNA
