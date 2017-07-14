TOP STORIES
It is not neccessary for one to become wealthy, but neccessary to get his or her needs.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Sankore Chief Vows To Fight Politicians Fueling Violence In The Area
The Paramount Chief of Sankore in the Asunafo South district of the Brong- Ahafo Region, Nana Okyedom Appiah-Kubi Paabour Katakyie IV, has told SPACE FM in Sunyani that, he is poised to bring the needed peace and developments his community.
He has therefore vowed not to allow any selfish politicians to destroy his community.
Nana Paabour Katakyie who spoke on the Space FM Morning Flight 877 show on Thursday, said after every general elections since 1992, Sankore is thrown into chaos, although democracy is to bring progress and developments.
He said politicians are the cause of the disturbances in Sankore and its environs, lamenting that "over the years, residents in Sankore have had their houses burnt to ashes; some have been inflicted with cutlass wounds and others killed".
It is against this background that the chief and his elders have vowed to bring to an end the violence that has plagued the community for years now.
The Paramount Chief of Sankore said even though steps have been taken previously to resolve the conflict which has claimed some innocent souls, it has not yielded the needed positive results.
According to him, a reconciliation committee made up prominent clergies, Imams and traditional authorities has been set up to resolve violence in the community.
A fund has also been set up to caretaker for those who have been affected by violence in the area since 1992.
Nana Appiah-Kubi Katakyie stated that they have resolved that "if politicians in area don’t stop fueling the violence in the area, they would not vote in any future public elections in the country".
“We would walk bare footed to the Presidency and inform the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo about the decision of the Sankore Traditional Council to absent themselves from any public elections”, he said.
The Sankore Manhene also refuted the allegations that some chiefs in the area take bribes from some politicians, making the situation in the area complex.
Mr. Yaw Boakye, former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area blamed the chiefs in the area for the endless violence in the Sankore.
Nii Lokko, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Communication in the area, also alleged that both members of the ruling and the opposition parties have guns to protect themselves.
