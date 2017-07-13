TOP STORIES
Mr. President, It Is Just A Matter Of Getting The Message Across!
Those that oppose The ( NPP ) New Patriotic Party's Diaspora Liaison may have their reasons. In his six months in office, it is barely one of the two clear/clean-cut initiatives undertaken by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's Government that has tickled my instinctively admirative trait. With diasporan liaison strategy, the current administration has capacity to explore and subsequently fish Ghanaians with talents and necessary experiences of feats that are normally regarded to be pertaining to developed countries.
With the diasporan collaborations Ghanaian nationals that living elsewhere but Ghana are equally fit to be in the same category. l do like it because it will offer us ( diasporans ) multiple opportunities to in/directly decide how Ghana is run. This administration's promise of direct engagement of Ghanaians living abroad when the Diaspora Liaison policy is fully fledged it will be landmark
While on the other hand humane. Because the diasporan project is going to make it possible for ironic re-integration of Ghanaians living abroad back into the Ghanaian society. As in most cases we have the unfortunate scenarios of our citizens trapped between the nostalgia and success abroad
I must hereby duly express my affinity to it. Also in the same vein, is worth saying that the so-called "diasporan national service" is vague from my perspective. The diasporan national service scheme seems more of a fictional endavour. That is to say the programme lacks a thought-through and well calculated policy direction. Nevertheless the Diasporan Liaison is sustainable and requires national endorsement
The second initiative embarked on by NPP administration heralded by the apparently indefatigable leader, as we all know is the raging war against illegal surface mining called "galamsey". I commend NPP especially the sector minister, Hon. Peter Amewu for his boldness. The question as to whether he has to resign based the galamsey-related incident that killed dozens at Nsuta-Prestea
He responded with snotty stratagem or subterfuge; essentially he would reconsider it. Now, under which jurisdiction does the fight against galamsey fall? Even if the reserves are protected by forest guards as seen many developed countries. And if it would involve the military, I believe the galamsey war should be fought by minister of interior. In other words what happened in galamsey pit in the Western Region is 'cosa suya' of interior minister -- if you like immigration department
So, as part of activities with the goal to conscientize or educate general public why the galamsey war must be won. Nana Addo, the president of Republic of Ghana was addressing two-day workshop of traditional rulers. In his keynote address to the traditional leaders drawn from all the corners of the nation on Monday July 10th. The commander-in-chief of Ghana Armed Forces revealed among other things his willingness to put the presidency on line to fight against galamsey
This is bombshell. Is there any doubt why the galamseyers had capitalized on seemingly flimsy assertion to blackmail the president? The illegal miners threatened to vote against the president in 2020 because of similarly loose statement in highly publicized JoyFM video. Needless to say the presidency is no stranger to controversies. The resolve to 'put his presidency on line' or rather 'compromise his mandate' claim in galamsey fight is so frivolous, ridiculous and pedestrian. The truth of the matter is there wasn't need for such statement
Needless to juxtapose the immediate past president John Dramani Mahama's similar statement. The former president also said that he would rather lose then yet to be conducted general elections than restoring teacher/nurse-trainee allowances. The two statements have the similarities in characteristics but were made by two individuals. And in different circumstances. Former president Mahama's attempt was to court the sympathy of the electorate. Because he was apparently cornered in IMF's demand
His predecessor was forced to scrap the allowances due to the dictates of Ghanaian economy. Which at that time was in bad shape. Was there any need for the current president to once again plagiarize what the immediate past president said? In galamsey-fight case the president is doing the right thing. As it is to be expected majority of Ghanaians are in support of it. The question of whether that could translate into votes is yet to be seen. But definitely there is no room to panic when doing the right thing. Moreover there is no telling that the galamseyers are all NPP voters. And the inkling of voter dissaffection the anti-galamsey policy could invite
Come to think of it, the Freshman pushed boundaries, left no stone unturned and shifted goalpost to win the presidency. How could he possibly put it in the balance at whim, or will he compromise his second bid when he upholds and enforces rule of law?
I have no doubt the president's intent was to stir the sensation of bravado but ended up sending weak message. Because if we have to go by his perspective, anytime he does something good for which he was massively elected for, his second bid is in jeopardy. Statement as such is not good for Ghana nor outside world
Is just a matter of educating the galamseyers, especially the Ghanaian counterparts of the dangers of illegal surface mining. The aftermath land degradation, air pollution and water bodies contamination. That the practice will inventually consume him/her and posterity thereof. At worst, re-employing them in land recuperating exercise should be antidote to calm nerves
Meanwhile there is impending $15 billions loan facility from China in the pipeline. And 90% of the galamsey activities is carried out by Chinese nationals. We also know unlike African leaders who do not care about their citizens abroad, the rich countries demand good treatment of their people. Even above sovereign powers especially when they doling out humongous large sum of cash
Now, will this mean the war against galamsey or presidency is going to be in the balance?
Agobodzo, Richard
You can contact me through [email protected] or www.facebook.com/Agobodzo Richard
