Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
President Akufo-Addo presents credentials to 22 new ambassadors
Accra, July11, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday presented letters of credence to 22 newly-appointed Ambassadors-designate, including Dr Edward Mahama, a presidential candidate in the 2016 election.
Dr Mahama who contested the presidential election of 2016 on the ticket of the People's National Convention, was presented with credentials as Ghana's Ambassador-at-Large, making him a highly ranked diplomat, limited to no country, but assigned to represent the country internationally, who would also advise and assist government on both local and international issues.
The others who received ambassadorial credentials include; Mrs Selma Frances Mancell-Egala, Turkey, Mr Paul Okoh, Egypt, Mrs Mercy Bampo Addo, Republic of Malta, Mr Kwasi Owusu-Yeboah, Togo, Ms Sophia Horner-Sam, Netherlands, and Ms Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa, the Kingdom of Denmark.
Others are; Ms Eliabeth Salamatu Forgor, Republic of Namibia, Mr Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, former Deputy Attorney General, Canada, Napoleon Abdulai, Cuba, Margaret Ekua Prah, Zambia, Ms Esther Dzifa Ofori, Equatorial Guinea, Prof Abena Pokua A. Busia, Brazil and Ms Paulina Patience Abayage, Italy.
The rest are; Mr George Ayisi-Boateng, South Africa, Naa Bolinaa Sakaa, Burkina Faso, Mr Mike Nii Nortey Oquaye Jnr, India, Sheikh T.B Damba, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr William Azuma Awinador Kanyirigi, Ethiopia and Rasheed Seidu Inusah, Ambassador-at-Large.
They swore the oath of allegiance, secrecy and the official oath.
President Akufo-Addo congratulated them on their well-deserved appointments, and entreated the envoys to safeguard, protect and promote the high image of Ghana at all times.
He said the Ambassadors, who had been carefully chosen for their assignments, had distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour in the public service of the country, adding 'You are eminently fit to represent Ghana in your respective places of accreditation, which have expressed satisfaction with your appointments.'
The President reminded them that they were the most visible symbol of Ghana's esteemed standing as the beacon of democracy on the continent, saying 'In all your actions you must guard jealously our country's image….I am confident it is a charge you would uphold.'
He said they had the onerous responsibility to preserve and promote the image of Ghana, whose reputation amongst the comity of nations was high, and to promote Ghana's commercial interest to the respective countries they have been assigned.
He further asked them to work to ensure that the needed investment was generated to drive governments economic development drive, particularly, the 'one-district-one factory', 'one village-one dam', 'planting for food and jobs'.
'We are determined to create the appropriate macro-economic environment which wouldl attract domestic and foreign investments into sectors of our economy. You have to help in that exercise,' he said.
President Akufo-Addo advised them to develop cordial working relations with the professional Foreign Service officers at their duty post, and draw on their invaluable experience and knowledge to enable them work effectively.
He also asked them to maintain a good rapport with the Ghanaian communities to further their prospects of success in their assignments, saying 'They will be counting and looking up to you to champion not only Ghana's interest but theirs as well …do your best not to disappoint them.'
Mr Ayikoo Otoo, on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the President for vesting confidence in them and giving them the opportunity to represent Ghana, and gave the assurance that they would deliver on their mandate.
GNA
By Ken Sackey, GNA
