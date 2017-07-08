TOP STORIES
Nazareth Methodist Church supports female inmates in Sekondi
Sekondi, July 8, GNA - The Nazareth Methodist Church at Nkontompo in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis, has donated assorted items worth more than GH¢2000.00 to the female inmates in Secondi Prisons.
The items include; assorted toiletries, drinks, sanitary pads and food items.
Chief Superintendent of Prisons Mrs Hannah Hilda Ewoame, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, thanked the Church for the gesture and the commitment towards the support of the female prison inmates.
She appealed for more support from individuals and institutions.
Chief Supt Ewoame said the Ghana Prisons Service was doing all it could to give the inmates employable skills to ensure that they became self-reliant after their prison.
This, she, said would reduce the socio-economic problems in their families and also minimise the rate of recidivism and make them useful to the larger society.
Chief Supt Ewoame said through the benevolence of some institutions and individuals, the Service was able to register 12 inmates to sit for the National Vocational Training Institute Certificate examination of which six of them had distinction.
She explained that any student who unfortunately found herself in prison would not have her education curtailed but would be helped through volunteer teachers to reach their goals in life.
Reverend Mrs Evelyn Oppong Konadu, Resident Pastor of the Nazareth Methodist Church, said alms giving should be part of every believer and as followers of Christ it was incumbent on the mission to support the less privilege in the society.
She admonished the inmates to take Christ as their Lord and personal saviour, since He is the only one that can forgive them of their sins.
She said God sometimes used such situations to reveal Himself to His people.
Rev Mrs Oppong assured the Prisons Officers that the donation would not be the end.
The group had the opportunity to fellowship with the inmates as a means of reconnecting them to the Almighty under whose power all things were made.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA
