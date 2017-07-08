TOP STORIES
Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah Did Not Curse The Residents Of Denkyira Obuasi—Rev Steve Wengham
Head Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel of the Assemblies of God Rev. Steve Wengham has stated emphatically that the General Overseer of Royal House Chapel Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah never cursed the residents of Denkyira Obuasi as reported by the media.
According to the report, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah prophesied that, no youth from Denkyira Obuasi will pass the age of 33years, the age of Major Mahama when he was murdered and also no leader will come from the town for the murder of an army commander and that, the only way for the people of the town to atone for their sins is through a three day fasting and prayer led by men of God.
He was purported to have said this during a 30 day fasting and prayer event at Cedar Mountain Chapel of the Assemblies of God, East Legon.
In defense of his fellow man of God,Rev. Steve Wengham in an interview with Akwasi Boateng, host of "Maakye" educative show on Hot93.9fm, indicated that, the media misquoted Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah:
"That is not what he said, you know that reporters write what suits them, the reporter said what he or she thinks the Man of God might have said and if you read the report, the reporter did not quote Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah. I tell you that he never cursed anyone.
What he said was that what happened in Denkyira Obuasi could bring curses because even when you read the Bible, it tells you that, when you kill someone, a curse comes upon you and that is why he said he will mobilize men of God together with the chiefs and leaders at Denkyira Obuasi for prayers to be organized to break any curses because if not, the murder of Major Mahama will fight against the town forever and not that Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah cursed them." He said.
Making reference to the Bible, Rev. Wengham said, "Bible said he who lives by the sword dies by the sword and in order to prevent this, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah who has wrongly been reported to have cursed someone is the person who wants to organize a three day fasting and prayers along with other men of God at the town because the life of a man was taken and prayers need to be organized to break any kind of curses that could befall the town or else the township will also be deprived of what was taken away from Major Mahama when he lost his life at age 33 and that is what Rev. Sam Korankye said , he never cursed the people of Denkyira Obuasi."
