Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
The Root Of The Current Middle East Crisis
The friction between Iran and Saudi Arabia is the summation of the pressing issues in the Middle East, all things being equal. This dispute traces its root from the Sunni vs. Shiite ancient war that has existed to date. Iran vs. Saudi Arabia war has created all these sectarian wars in the Muslim populated countries. From Yemen, Qatar to Al Qaeda, Isis, Hezbollah, Muslim Brotherhood, etc., Iran and Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in these ongoing conflicts in the region.
To end this conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia, think of how to approach the Sunni and Shiite issue. Again, think of fixing Saudi Arabia and Iran diplomatically. If the friction between Iran and Saudi Arabia is resolved, there will be no or less conflict in the Muslim world, all things being equal. Iran and Saudi Arabia has come to stay so you can not do away with them. They must be involved to fix the problem.
It is so wrong to take a position between Saudi Arabia and Iran if you want to fix the problem diplomatically. This is why I disagree with the Trump administration because they seem to lean towards the Sunnis world (Saudi Arabia and others) more than the Shiite world (Iran and others.) It is a dangerous position that America is taking currently. It will rather spark the sectarian war more than we see now.
Russia role in the Middle East is not clear as well. When you see Saudi Arabia and allies criticizing Russia and Iran seems to lean towards Russia, it makes sense to assume Moscow is taking a position which is not a holistic one. I see no difference between Russia role in the Middle East and that of America. One sided approach.
Turkey is still looking for ways to restore the Ottoman Empire glory. Yesterday they were against Syria and appeared working with Saudi Arabia. Today they are in Qatar against Saudi Arabia and on the side of Iran. Turkey strategically has no definitive role in the Middle East. Erdogan Turkey is one of the confused countries in the world today.
The entire European countries can not take any step which is distinct from that of the United States. They are just following the United States when it comes to international politics. Europe follows America, all things being equal.
At the meantime, China is approaching the Middle East and the rest of the world in the business environment. I am yet to see a country in the Middle East that opposes China. Personally, I think if the Crisis in the Middle East can be solved diplomatically, the Chinese have shown to the world as the middle man who can address this problem.
The single approach to the Muslim world can not fix their problem. Russia, USA, Europeans are not setting a good pace to deal with the issue of the Middle East. China is yet to prove to the world that they can mediate effectively.
I am just observing!
