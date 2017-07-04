TOP STORIES
Be Proud To Be A Virgin, Having Illegitimate Sex Has Its Effects. Stay Safe!
Sex unlike what many people think, it is not just an act. Its not just a matter of PLEASURE. "Sex" is a covenant. Sex is binding.
Whatever the world, the society, the devil and friends must have said to you about sex, know one thing today: there is a blood covenant that is shared during sex. It is spiritual & most people are not aware of it.
When you go to bed with anyone,you are bonded and a covenant is entered into unknowingly.
If you sleep with a demon- possessed or cursed person, u have shared in that curse.
If you sleep with someone who belongs to an occult, you are initiated automatically and they will begin to act in your life, with or without your consent.
Even teenagers are known to be occultist! So, the matter doesn't apply to only men and women who are 40 and above.
It is thus important you watch whom u give your body to AND IT MUST BE IN A MARRIAGE covenant with the backing of a HIGHER DEITY, GOD! It is not just about sex.
Destinies are switched; lives are cut short; people become wayward; the prosperous become poor; the head becomes the tail - all because of fleeting pleasure.
People are not as harmless as they look
and Sex is not as safe as it is being made to look.
The spiritual consequences of illicit sex or sex out of wedlock are more damning than
physical consequences such as AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases.
LADIES, you are carriers of generations! GUYS don't keep selling that GREAT FUTURE of yours in exchange for some instant pleasure or gratification!
YOU wanna PROVE you a MAN, TAKE a HOLD of your EMOTIONS!
FAST!, THAT WILL MAKE YOU A MAN.
Challenge yourself!
A man who has self-control is a worthy and wealthy man!
All the same, all is not lost its not TOO LATE to take a STEP for change!
"A man's character is his fate." ;Heraclitus
Forget what you did and didn't DO! What matters is what you are doing after, which is NOW!
If you have not made TAUBA (are not BORN-AGAIN), begin today!
IF YOU are BORN again keep renewing your intentions, most Istigfar ( ask forgiveness guidance)
Do not be fooled by looks, appearance, material gratification and temporary pleasure.
"Focusing on the external beauty may decieve you. Focus on the inner facets of being. That makes an individual." ;General_ɛpugbezie
Sex is a serious matter!"
Desist!!
BE CAREFUL!!!
There is something called self control, YOU WON'T DIE or look OLDER because you ain't having SEX before MARRIAGE! Huh?
The devil knows how to paint the Truth, remember EVE and the forbidden FRUIT, May God help us all to able to sustain ourselves.
©Ahmed Aidoo; 2013
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=563681863673674&id=100000955958820
