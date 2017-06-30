TOP STORIES
Pharmacist Installed Paramount Chief Of Tanyigbe
Newly installed chief of Tanyigbe Traditional area in the Ho municipality of the Volta Region, Togbega Kodi Adiko VI has assured his subjects of a strong partnership between them and the stool so as to promote their well-being.
The 51-year-old pharmacist and Chief Executive officer of Rodina Chemist Limited in Accra, has as part of his vision, to see and work towards having an active productive youth who work for the advancement of the traditional area.
Outlining his focused area as the new Chief of the land, he said, “Issues of entrepreneurship, ICT, advancement in education, skills development and partnership with credible stakeholders to improve the economic growth of our traditional area shall be my focus. I am fully committed to promoting the health and well-being of my people; issues like malaria control, diabetes, high blood pressure, maternal and infant health care, adolescent reproductive health amongst others shall receive the necessary attention under my watch”
Togbega Kodi Adiko VI known in real life as Mr. Roland Kofi Adiko succeeds his late father, Togbega Kwasi Adiko V who passed on two years ago at the age of 88 after ruling for 64 years.
Addressing a coronation ceremony at Tanyigbe Anyigbe, Togbega Kodi Adiko VI promised to serve all the people of Tanyigbe comprising, Anyigbe, Etoe, Atidze and Dzafe without any discrimination and will try to follow the footsteps of his predecessors.
“There will be no discrimination since we are one and indeed very much interwoven. I shall lead you in all the existing ties with our neighbours and strive to strengthen bonds of relationship”, he emphasized.
Togbega Adiko VI called for support and guidance to enable him rule effectively asking them not to hesitate to realign his path when he is seen going astray. He promised to rule with an open door policy.
“Together we will build a solid land and traditional council as the children and youth of today are the heartbeat and future of this area” he noted.
In an address, the right wing chief of Tanyigbe, Togbe Ameworkunu Kwasi Danku prayed that humility of the new paramount chief will enable him lead the people to achieve greater developmental goals.
He also said the traditional rites will foster the peace and unity among the people and that the enactment of rites will enlighten the present generation of their traditional and cultural practices.
Preaching the sermon, the Tanyigbe district pastor of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Reverend Benoni Koku Hlomarti asked the chief to be neutral and be guided by the truth during his reign for peace to prevail.
