Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Mentor Youth For Development
LEADERS at various levels of the Ghanaian society have been advised to pass on the expertise they have gathered over the years in their fields of endeavour to the young and enterprising youth of this country to help fast-track the development of the country.
They have also been advised to desist from forcing young ladies into having intimate relationships with them under the guise of offering jobs to them.
Rev Dr Harry Insaidoo, senior pastor of the North Kaneshie Assemblies of God (NKAG) Church near Accra, gave the advice Saturday on the sidelines of the launch of some two books he recently authored – “The Sin Of Unforgiveness” and “Man With A Vision”.
According to Rev Dr Insaidoo, who has been in active pastoral ministry for the past 50 years (42 of which he served under the Assemblies of God Church), Ghana could be catapulted into speedy development if leaders whole-heartedly mentored their subordinates in a God-fearing manner devoid of any selfish sentiments.
He said such evil sentiments nursed by most leaders had gravely affected members of the Ghanaian society especially the youth, starting from the home, workplace, church and in public.
Commenting on unforgiveness, Rev Dr Insaidoo said if any community and its members continue to harbor sin and hatred towards one another, that would spell doom.
He also touched on the deliberate sin of people who played on the intelligence of unsuspecting people just to swindle them of their money.
“If we continue to connive and condone this, would God ever be happy with us and provide the means to develop our country?” he quizzed.
Rev Dr David Israel Ese Snr, a visiting preacher from Nigeria, appealed to Ghanaians to be sincere in their dealing with God and country, so the blessings of God would pour on citizens.
Gracing the occasion were lots of pastors from different churches in the country including the General Secretary of the Assemblies of God Church in Ghana.
The books are currently on sale at all leading bookshops in the country. He has pastored over 200 ministers of God and produced general superintendents and general secretaries for the Assemblies of God Church. He pastored also immediate past Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and former President John Dramani Mahama.
BY Samuel Boadi
