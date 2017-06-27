TOP STORIES
The greatest gift is lifeBy: DI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Be A Master Of Manoeuvres!
A manoeuvre is an intended and controlled variation from a straight and level flight path. A manoeuvre is an action taken to gain a tactical end. A leader needs many skilful and clever actions to achieve his set goals. To be able to manoeuvre, a leader needs to be flexible and able to take advantage of unplanned events to gain an advantage.
… be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.
Matthew 10:16
To Be As Wise As a Serpent You Must Be Capable of a 'U'-Turn
Zacchaeus made a 'U'-turn when he met Jesus Christ.
He turned away from corruption and swindling people. A 'U'-turn is true repentance.
And Zacchaeus stood, and said unto the Lord; Behold, Lord, the half of my goods I give to the poor; and if I have taken anything from any man by false accusation, I restore him fourfold.
Luke 19:8
We all make many mistakes and when you realise that you have made a mistake you must be able to make a U-turn. I came to realise the importance of those things and that is why I made a U-turn. After our church began, I realised I had made a mistake in the way our church started. I made a U-turn and went back to apologise.
There are many things I said I would not do that I do today. I said I did not need a secretary but today I have several secretaries. I said my assistant would be an evangelist whilst I would be a pastor. But I made a U-turn when I realised the Lord wanted me to have crusades. If I did not practice spiritual U-turns, I would not have begun Healing Jesus Crusades. I said I would drive certain cars when I became fifty years old, because no one would criticise me then. But when I became fifty years old I refused to own any such car. I realised that I had underestimated how quickly I would become fifty years old.
To Be As Wise As a Serpent You Must Be Capable of a C-Turn.
Jesus was capable of a 'C'-turn.
Serpents are capable of C-turns. A C-turn is a swerve to the side. It is not a reversal but it is a manoeuvre that takes you off the wrong course onto a better way. Jesus made a C-turn and moved away from the country of the Gadaresene when the people desired Him to leave.
And all the people of the country of the Gadaresene and the surrounding district asked him to leave them, for they were gripped with great fear; and he got into a boat and returned.
Luke 8:37 (NASB)
Jesus did not stop His ministry of casting out devils and healing people. He just shifted from the country of the Gadaresene to where He was more welcome. It is not wisdom to be too stiff or insistent on your original plan. That can get you into big trouble. You must be flexible and capable of C-turns.
Peter was capable of a 'C'-turn.
Peter had dedicated his life to fishing. Some of you have dedicated your lives to practicing medicine, law, pharmacy, carpentry and computer science. Are you not capable of a C-turn? Peter, the fisherman became Peter the apostle because he was capable of swerving off the layman's road and into full time ministry. What makes you so rigid? How come you are inflexible and unchangeable? Inflexibility can be dangerous when it comes to following God.
Now as Jesus was walking by the Sea of Galilee, He saw two brothers, Simon who was called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea; for they were fishermen. And He said to them, “Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.” IMMEDIATELY THEY LEFT THEIR NETS and followed Him.
Matthew 4:18-20 (NASB)
Andrew and John were capable of a 'C'-turn.
These two men were disciples and followers of John the Baptist. Actually, they were disciples who were seeking the Lord. When John pointed out the Lamb of God they knew it was time to move on. They did not make a U-turn away from the ministry. They made a C-turn which took them deeper and further into God. The C-turn they took brought them closer to Jesus.
Again the next day John was standing with two of his disciples, and he looked at Jesus as He walked, and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God!” The two disciples heard him speak, and THEY FOLLOWED JESUS.
John 1:35-37 (NASB)
All huge organisations are in danger of becoming so stiff that they cannot change and move around. Do you know that nothing is ever going to remain the same? What allowed for success five years ago is not likely to work in the same way today. Without 'manoeuvrability' you lose the ability to quickly respond to the ever-changing scenes of life. Remember: Flexibility and manoeuvrability are important for success!
[email protected]
By Dag Heward-Mills
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Dag Heward-Mills
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article