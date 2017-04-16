TOP STORIES
Christians urged to influence society positively
Accra, April 16, GNA - Christians have been urged to influence the world positively through their actions and refrain from engaging in acts that do not glorify the name of Jesus Christ.
Preaching the sermon during the Easter Sunday service, Reverend Isaac Obed Asamoah, the Senior Pastor of the Gospel Faith Ministry in Accra, said Christians must lead Christ-like lives of love, godliness and good neighbourliness.
This, he said, would enable others to emulate their lifestyles as they marked the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianity.
Rev. Asamoah said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was the greatest act of love and sacrifice that was ever been made in the history of the world.
He said the resurrection was a great victory that also brought redemption to all who accepted Christ as their Saviour.
Quoting the Bible to support his call, Rev. Asamoah asked Christians to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and practice the doctrines that go with Christianity adding; 'it is only through these acts that you will be recognised as true Christians.'
He urged them to remain true to their faith and maintain a good personal relationship with God.
'You should remember that you will leave this world with nothing on the appointed date by God to account for your deeds on earth,' Rev. Asamoah said.
He wished Ghanaians God's blessings and prosperity and urged them to continue to coexist peacefully with one another.
GNA
By Lydia Asamoah
