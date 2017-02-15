Nana Addo Can Learn From Magufuli Of Tanzania and Paul Kagame of Rewanda

The Alliance For Economic Freedom Fighters - AEFF would like to state in plain language that mother Ghana and her children are suffering.

Our suffering stemmed from the fact that, corruption in Africa, and to be precise Ghana, is pervasive. Corruption in Ghana is undermining our institutions.

The AEFF, is very much aware of the team constituted by President Nana Addo to superintend over the celebration of Ghana @ 60.

Historic, antecedent reminds us that the, celebration of Ghana @ 50 under the erstwhile adminstration of former President Kuffour, of which President Nana Addo was part was a" Sham" and an eyesore.Million of Ghana cedis vanishes into thin air.

Same way under the tutelage of former President John Dramani Mahama , Ghana, celebrated it 59th years. For the AEFF this celebration has always been an avenue to milk and dry the nations coffer's. As, for this celebration the least talked about, the better. Almost half of the state coffers were drained at the expense of the helpless citizen.

Today if Dr.Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, and other host of African leaders who fought for her nations independence, were to be alive would they have been pleased with her citizenry and leaders? Magafuli, this is a president who had the" Balls" to tell the citizenry that, the over 18 million $ budgeted for Kenya's Independent celebration, was of no essence rather, be sent to the rural communities to help the needy and assist parent's who can't afford pay their wards school fees. I ask isn't this laudable and commendable?

He again asked all citizens to sit in their homes and enjoy. Bags of rice were disbursed to the poor folks to cook for their families, while enjoy some cultural display. This was a visionary leader.

To quote Patrick L.O. Lumumba a Kenyan anti corruption crusader he says" Africa is suffering because we elect thieves in public office, and sanctified and canonizing them"

The AEFF is calling on the President, to display a blissful leadership. One of the core campaign pledges of President, Nana Dankwah Akuffo Addo was the commitment to fighting corruption. The perpetrators of the act have no shame at all, corruption in Africa is now akin to what we termed as" Ashawo" in Twi.

President Nana Addo, should kindly learn and seek for guidance from the leaders, of the following countries. Botswana, Tanzania, Mauritania and Rewanda.