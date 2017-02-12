I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 12 February 2017 21:18 CET

Sam Arday: Former Ghana coach dies aged 71

By CitiFMonline

Former Black Stars coach, Sam Arday has died aged 71.

Arday was one of the most successful coaches at any age level for Ghana, guiding the under-17 team, the Black Starlets, to the 1995 FIFA U-17 World title and the African Under-17 Championship in Mali that same year.

Sam Arday also led Ghana’s Olympic Team to a Bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, , the first such accolade for any African team.

Prior to that he achieved some success with the Black Satellites at the 1991 Africa Youth Championship in Egypt, finishing third.

He also had spells in charge of the senior national team, taking charge for a year from 1996 to 1997, and in 2004.

Fondly known as ‘multi-system’, Arday was remembered by fans on the game on social media.

President Akufo Addo in  tweet on Sunday, described Arday as “one of the most brilliant coaches Ghana has produced.”

Saddened by the news of the death of Sam Arday. Undoubtedly, one of the most brilliant coaches Ghana has produced. (1/2)

— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 12, 2017

My condolences to his family, and may his soul rest in perfect peace. (2/2)

— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 12, 2017

Just heard the Multisystem nan Sam Arday has passed. Tragic.

— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 12, 2017

Another stalwart is gone. Unpleasant news for the football fraternity. Coach Sam Arday is reported dead. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/lp0t37WKUh

— MR HAT (@IAMHENRYASANTE) February 12, 2017

Multi System Man Of Football, RIP Coach Arday. You made your mark in Ghana’s football.

— Gideon Segbefia (@GideonSegbefia) February 12, 2017

Mr Sam Arday, the architect of Ghana's Multi-System football has died. May his soul R.I.P. Earlier, Nyantakyi killed the game u gave life to

— Kofi Adoli (@kofiadoli) February 12, 2017


By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana



