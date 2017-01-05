Yeo Ziobeieton is new Unilever MD

Accra, Jan 4, GNA - Unilever Ghana Limited has appointed Mr Yeo Ziobeieton as the new Managing Director of the Company with effect from January 1, 2017.

Mr Ziobeieton assumes his new role with 14 years experience with Unilever Cote d'Ivoire, Dakar, Durban, Kenya and South Africa, an official statement, has said.

He takes over from Ms Maidie Arkutu, who took up a new role as the Vice President of Francophone Africa, within the Unilever Group, on the same date.

On November 1, 2016, Mr Edward Effah was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Ishmael Yamson, who resigned after a successful 12-year run as a Non-Executive Chairman of the Unilever Ghana Board, having already served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman for 18 years.

Mr Effah, who is currently the Group CEO and Chairman of the Fidelity Group, has more than 15 years of experience in senior executive positions in finance and treasury management.

He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and also a member of the Institute of Directors (UK).

The appointments are in line with the regulatory requirements and Unilever's company policies following the completion of the successful tenure of office by the outgoing directors.

All the appointments take effect on January 17, 2016, with the exception of that of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr Yaw Nsarkoh, the new Executive Vice President of the Ghana/Nigeria cluster and Mrs Adesola Sotande-Peters, new Chief Finance Officer for Ghana/Nigeria have also both been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of Unilever Ghana.

Until his appointment as the Executive Vice President Ghana and Nigeria, Mr Nsarkoh served as the Managing Director, of Unilever Nigeria.

Luc-Olivier Marquet, Vice President of Unilever West Africa, has also moved into a new role as the Executive Vice President of Unilever's South Africa business, while Miguel Marquez, the Finance Director of Unilever Ghana, moved into another role within the Unilever finance chain.

The new Directors come with a wealth of experience having served in various leadership and top executive positions within and outside of the Company, the statement said.

Mrs Sotande-Peters, is a Finance Executive with a strong business finance leaning and with more than 22 years varied professional experience, spanning various organisations such as the British Broadcasting Corporation, UK, Informa Group UK, Openwave Telecoms UK, Diageo Plc (Guinness Nigeria Plc, East African Breweries Limited (Kenya), and Guinness Cameroon SA).

She has held various senior finance roles in commercial/strategic finance, financial management consultancy/analysis, with a strong focus on people development/mentoring.

