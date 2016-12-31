Press statement, Friends of the Rawlingses in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the 31st December 1981 revolution.

Political style and approach will always be different as leadership changes, but the ideals and basis for the establishment of a political cause cannot be toyed with. Unfortunately that is the situation the current NDC finds itself. We have to sadly admit that the there is a breakdown of values in the NDC and many who find themselves in positions of leadership within the party and government operate as if there is no ideological basis behind the establishment of the party. The most dangerous mistake of any political force is to forget its roots and that unfortunately is the bane of many of our political party leaders today. Rather than represent the will of the people, many have chosen to represent their own individual and parochial agendas. Many in the NDC leadership now believe they do not owe any explanation to the populace. In reacting to allegations of abuse of office, corruption, malfeasance, incompetence and a host of others, they respond in good measure by accusing the opposition of having done worse things.

Corruption We believe, is easier to fight when leadership, be it political, traditional, religious or family head are all involved and providing exemplary leadership. The ordinary people in ndc have lost a say in the political management of this country. Many have decided it is convenient to pursue sycophantic support for the current leadership at the expense of what the party stands for and see truth and constructive criticism as damaging to the fortunes of the NDC. We should have accepted criticisms and correct our wrongs,maybe that could have help us better than where we are today.

Ndc these era find ourselves in a situation where we have become so distanced from reality, that the local structures that benefitted the NDC and accorded it the opportunity to garner public opinion at the lowest level have all dissipated as the grassroots membership have lost trust and confidence, rather opting to agitating many of which are ignored.

To gather,we can build. Those who have the power and capacity to create or renewed confidence in the party have to wake up from their political slumber and remember their true beginnings. It is not former president Jerry Rawlings who wins elections. It is the ordinary people of Ghana who win elections. They make choices based on the capacity of a party to listen to them, to accept their role in governance and to pursue an agenda that protects their interest. If former Jerry Rawlings represents the NDC then it must be an NDC that represents these ideals. Those are the ideals former president Jerry Rawlings and millions of Ghanaians stand for. The time has come for those who have the responsibility of changing the free-fall of the NDC to bring it to a halt and take drastic actions, however late to re-embrace the ideals that won the party the 1992,1996 and 2008 elections.

It is time to restore the values of the party,never too late to go back to the grassroots; to the footsoldiers and listen to them. The level of despondency amongst our support base is largely due to the detachment of our leadership from the people as well as the betrayal of those who have refused to blindly support the current leadership. We have failed to correct the several wrongs of the past. Let's do the right thing now and come back strongly in 2020. Every sympathizer of the NDC party has a role to play in pointing these lapses out to the party leadership. We are those who are enduring the pain and we cannot sit quiet and allow yourselves to be cowed into silence. Lets speak up now and compel our leaders to listen.

As we mark the 35th anniversary of the 31st December 1981 revolution,let's us reflect what brought the revolution and how people sacrificed their lives to build this great country of ours. We dare to caution that if we fail to identify the true basis of what the NDC stands for and regroup quickly,the better for us. May the souls of the fallen heroes on that day and those through the struggle rest in perfect peace.

Long live Flt lft Jerry John Rawlings,leader of the uprising.

Long live the true cadres with principles.

Long live ndc.

Long live Ghana.

Thank you.

Ibrahim Hardi,convener/spokes person contact: 020823561 Email;[email protected]