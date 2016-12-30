UPSA Gets New Vice Chancellor

The New VC being sworn into office

Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, the new Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies (UPSA), has been inducted into office to steer the affairs of the country's premier professional and management university.

The new Vice Chancellor, who is 49 years-old, is married and has three children.

He was the Pro-Chancellor of UPSA until his elevation.

Prof. Okoe Amartey, who has worked with a number of establishments, joined UPSA as a lecturer 10 years ago.

He has won a number of awards locally and internationally, with the latest being the prestigious Emerald Literati Network Awards for Excellence 2016, which was presented to him at the 76th Meeting of Academy of Management (AOM) annual conference held in Anaheim, California.

Addressing a well-attended gathering at the University's auditorium in Accra last Thursday, the incoming Vice Chancellor lauded his predecessor, Prof. Joshua Alabi for transforming the university into a world-class professional institution.

He gave assurance that he would further expand the university under four thematic areas- Enhancement of institutional image and environment, improving institutional effectiveness, promoting research enterprise, competing in a global higher education environment.

“In order to ensure that we are on course in achieving our performance targets, monitoring and evaluation systems will be in place. There will be circulation of key performance indicator (KPI) metrics to the respective internal stakeholders,” he indicated.

He urged members of staff to join forces with him to achieve excellence for the university.

The outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joshua Alabi, on his part, averred that he was happy to exit office at a time when the university had paid for all development projects through its internally generated funds, apart from the auditorium and students centre which are currently ongoing.

He announced that he had left behind about GH¢16,000,000 in the bank for the university's development.

Prof. Joshua Alabi urged the incoming administration to work hard to make the university the best in the sub-region.

The Chancellor of UPSA, HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey, expressed hope that the new Vice Chancellor would continue the good works of his predecessor.

By Solomon Ofori

