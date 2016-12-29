Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Feature Article | 29 December 2016 16:39 CET

Letter To National Accreditation Board of Ghana

December 28, 2016
The Executive Secretary
National Accreditation Board of Ghana (NAB)
Accra, Ghana
Dear Sir:
We wish to draw the attention of the National Accreditation Board (NAB) to the following and seek action thereof:

1. Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso holds himself out as a holder of an honorary doctorate degree conferred by the Dayspring University in the United States of America (Please follow the link to claim and publicity

http://www.juabenruralbank.com/board/64-nana-dr-appiagyei-dankawoso-i

http://www.pacci.org/index.php/component/k2/item/286-nana-dr-appiagyei-dankawoso)

2. This is against the stipulations of the National Accreditation Board (NAB), which declared the above-stated institution as a diploma mill and ineligible to confer either earned or honorary doctoral degrees on Ghanaians.

3. We urge the NAB to write to the following institutions on whose board the above-mentioned individual serves to request for Nana’s CV/resume/credentials which must have served as the basis for his appointment: Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Trade, University of Ghana Business School, University of Cape Coast Board, and the West African Examination Council.

4. If it is found that the above questionable qualification served as the basis for his appointment to the above-listed public institutions, the aforementioned public institutions must take immediate steps to revoke the appointments and initiate steps to retrieved monies paid to the individual in question based on this questionable award.

5. Further to this, just as in the case of the IGP John Kudalor, the NAB must take immediate steps to restrain Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso from holding himself out as a doctorate degree holder with immediate effect.

We look forward to the NAB taking immediate action and reverting to us with the outcome of their investigation and action.

Sincerely,
Prosper Yao Tsikata, Ph.D.
Kobla Dotse, Ph.D.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
More From Author: (103 Articles)
29-12-2016  Letter To National Accreditation Board Of Ghana21-12-2016  A More Balanced Perspective After An Encounter With Embasy Staff20-12-2016  Keta Sea Defense Project: A Good Project, But Bad Investment?14-12-2016  Let’s Stop Running Ghanaian Foreign Missions Like Village Shops05-10-2016  Re: Holier Than-thou TsikataMore...
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Prosper Yao Tsikata.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Feature Article

Content(ment)makes poor people rich;discontent makes rich people poor.By Benjamin Franklin.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img