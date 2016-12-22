Eight Out Of Ten Young Africans Think Climate Change Adversely Affects Their Lives

On the occasion of the 22nd Conference of the Parties at the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, the COP22 Steering Committee commissioned the first pan-African study on global warming. This was carried out among young people born between 1980 and 2000, the 'millennials,' from 19 African countries. It appears from this survey that millennials:

consider themselves directly affected by climate change and note its effects every day (86%);

consider access to water (73%) and the development of renewable energies (71%) as the most relevant initiatives to combat global warming, and more than half of them ( 53%) accuse governments of not fighting enough against its consequences;

want to be part of the fight against global warming and consider that they can achieve it by separating waste (69%).

We already feel the consequences of global warming, particularly concerning our health and our access to food and water. "Time is running out to reach long-term temperature targets," warned Aziz Mekouar, ambassador for multilateral negotiations at COP22, "but political mobilisation is there, as proven by the Marrakech Proclamation, declared by 197 parties at the Convention," he added at the closing of COP22 on November 18, 2016. Indeed, this COP was a real success, with record participation: 29,000 participants in the Blue Zone and more than 35,000 participants in the Green Zone.

Morocco, the host country of the 22nd Conference of the Parties, is deeply committed to fighting climate change, not only within its own region but also on the African continent, and has made green economy a major strategic objective. "Our entire economic ecosystem, from design to consumption to distribution, must be transformed for our collective well-being," Aziz Mekouar added.

As stipulated in the Paris Agreement, which has already been ratified by 113 countries that represent 78.96% of global emissions, the increase in global temperature must remain below 2°C. If not, we are at risk of condemning an entire generation: millennials, born between 1980 and 2000. They are the ones who will suffer the most from the consequences of global warming. Therefore, the study, carried out by CG Consulting and commissioned by the Steering Committee of COP22, "Climate change, Time for action", sought its answers from millennials. This study marks the first ever to survey the opinions of millennials in Africa on the topic of climate change, including their fears and concerns, as well as their willingness to act and the means they need to do so. They are the latest generation to be able to curb climate change.

Africa: first victim of global warming

Droughts, fires, floods, violent storms: global warming is responsible for considerable changes in our environment, especially in Africa, a continent that is particularly vulnerable to climate change. African millennials are directly affected by the following phenomena:

86% of young people surveyed notice more frequent and unpredictable rains

79% report on increased diseases of crops and livestock

77% note the progress of desertification

73% note the increase in forest fires

These consequences have an impact on agriculture and food security. Africa will have to triple its agricultural production by 2050 to meet the needs of a population that will have doubled. Hence the importance of the initiative for the Adaptation of Agriculture in Africa (AAA), initiated by Morocco, which aims to secure financing for the adaptation of African agriculture and to increase agricultural productivity on the continent by securing 30% of the investment plan from 2020 for the adaptation of developing countries. That represents $30 billion a year for the development of Africa.

"Historically, agriculture has been largely de-prioritised within the international fight against climate change, particularly suffering from a considerable lack of financing, despite the fact that it is the most vulnerable sector," said Salaheddine Mezouar, president of COP22.

Governments must take action

For 76% of African millennials, it is the governments that must first of all act against global warming, but more than half (53%) criticise them for not doing enough. Alternatives are therefore found at a supranational level through the efforts of the African Union (for 75% of them) and more generally by international organisations (73%), and at a subnational level thanks to private actors (69%) and non-governmental organisations (68%).

In this regard, Salaheddine Mezouar welcomed the fact that COP22 was marked by "three very important political moments: holding the first meeting of the Parties of the Paris Agreement (CMA1), the summit of leaders on 15 November, and that of African countries the next day" in leading the fight against climate change. Aware that no single country can fight alone against global warming, and that Africa, responsible for only 4% of greenhouse gas emissions, is the continent most affected by the consequences, on 16 November during COP22, Morocco organised the first African summit of action to promote continental cooperation. During this, African states reaffirmed their commitment to work collectively for an African continent resilient to climate change, and stated their ambition to build an inclusive and sustainable development model that safeguards the interests of future generations. They consolidated their commitments to tackle the effects of climate change and accelerate the implementation of initiatives already identified or launched, based on their resources, and also through mobilising companies and non-state actors.

The development of renewable energies and widespread access to water: key initiatives for Africa

The African continent, which is particularly vulnerable to the effects of global warming, lacks the basic infrastructure necessary for sustainable economic and energy development.

In Africa, nine out of ten (94%) millennials consider making renewable energies the first source of energy used in Africa a priority. Morocco has also embarked on projects that will allow it to increase the share of renewable energies to 42% and improve energy efficiency by 12% by 2020. By 2030, the share of electricity generated by renewable energies should be 52%.

For 92% of African millennials, the fight for climate also requires access to clean water for consumption. The launch of "Water for Africa" at the international conference on water and climate - held on 11 and 12 July in Rabat - is a first step in this direction. It draws attention to the need and real commitment of the African community to respond to the urgency of the problems posed by water on the continent and their relationship with climate change.

Securing financing to ensure the future of millennials

Neither the spread of renewable energies nor clean water for consumption is possible without financing. The latter is one of the key elements of the energy transition. The Paris Agreement thus recognizes that $100 billion (in loans and grants) per year will have to be devoted, by 2020, to projects allowing countries to adapt to the effects of climate change or to diminish greenhouse gas emissions. These funds are expected to increase gradually and some developing countries, on a voluntary basis, may also become donors to assist the most vulnerable countries.

During COP22, developed and developing countries launched a new partnership under the Paris Agreement: the NDC Partnership. This NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) partnership is a new coalition of countries and international institutions mobilised to ensure that countries receive the technical and financial support they need to achieve their climate objectives and sustainable development goals as quickly and efficiently as possible.

At the closing press conference of COP22, Salaheddine Mezouar stressed that "the dynamics of Marrakech and the work we will do in 2017 will allow the financing to become more fluid" and then added that "The Marrakech Declaration [1] was unanimously adopted and the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and other African heads of state will accelerate the implementation of these projects in order to alleviate the continent's transformation difficulties. Africa must move quickly."

Millennials, actors in the fight against climate change

Despite the powerful role they give to states, African millennials also want to act for the environment. 69% of young people surveyed consider waste management as the most effective way of combatting global warming. They also advocate the spread of recycling (65%) and limiting the use of plastic containers (64%). In Morocco, for example, the "Zero Mika" campaign was launched in June 2016 with the support of COP22, in order to contribute to a real change in daily behaviour and to thus adopt a sustainable development attitude.

Schools and universities do not provide sufficient information on climate change

The fight against global warming also involves knowledge. Traditional media (television, radio, newspapers) are the main source of information for African millennials (48%), far ahead of the Internet and social networks (15%). It should be noted that schools and universities seem to have only educated 13% of African youth on climate issues.

It is partly to offset this deficiency that His Majesty King Mohammed VI created the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, of which he entrusted the presidency to Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasna. The foundation places education and awareness-raising issues at the heart of its mission, in line with the objectives set by the Rio Summits of 1992 and 2012 and Johannesburg in 2002 in terms of education for sustainable development, which Morocco advocates.

Video available: https://we.tl/lmhMJf5vop

Infographic available in:

The study was carried out from 7 to 16 November 2016 by CG Consulting on behalf of the COP22 Steering Committee in 19 African countries: Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Sample:

- 1,156 responses

- Urban and rural areas

- Men (53%), women (47%)

- Age bracket: 18-22 (25%), 22-26 (36%) and 27-30 (39%)

Methodology:

- Online and mobile questionnaire

- Seven questions

CG Consulting, based in Cape Town, South Africa, is the market leader in B2B prospects and lists of corporate databases in Africa.