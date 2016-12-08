The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
NPP News | 8 December 2016 10:16 CET

Ayorkor Botchwey Retains Anyaa Sowotuom Seat

Source: Starrfmonline.com
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and MP for Anyaa Sowotuom constituency, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has retained her parliamentary seat.

Provisional results from the collation centre indicate that Ms Botchwey polled 51,882 votes while her closest rival of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 22,598 votes.

The Convention People’s Party’s candidate got 52, National Democratic Party 23, Progressive People’s Party 392, People’s National Convention 11, and 3 for the only independent candidate.

Ms Botchwey was the NPP MP for Weija, which was considered to be the biggest in Ghana until it was split into three: Anyaa-Sowutuom, Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, and Weija-Gbawe, prior to the 2012 general elections.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

NPP News

Computers make it easier to do a lot of things, but most of the things they make it easier to do don't need to be done.
By: Don Herold
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img