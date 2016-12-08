Ayorkor Botchwey Retains Anyaa Sowotuom Seat

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and MP for Anyaa Sowotuom constituency, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has retained her parliamentary seat.

Provisional results from the collation centre indicate that Ms Botchwey polled 51,882 votes while her closest rival of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 22,598 votes.

The Convention People’s Party’s candidate got 52, National Democratic Party 23, Progressive People’s Party 392, People’s National Convention 11, and 3 for the only independent candidate.

Ms Botchwey was the NPP MP for Weija, which was considered to be the biggest in Ghana until it was split into three: Anyaa-Sowutuom, Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, and Weija-Gbawe, prior to the 2012 general elections.