GhElections: Hanna Tetteh loses Awutu Senya West seat

The stage was set for a keenly contested parliamentary race in the Awutu Senya West Constituency and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the area, George Andah defeated the incumbent Hanna Tetteh, who run on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ms. Tetteh, who is the Foreign Affairs minister polled 25, 664 representing 46.45% to Mr. Andah's 28, 867 representing 52.24%.

The third candidate, Alan Barnes Yawson, of the Convention People's Party (CPP) polled 228 votes.

The seat returns to the NPP for only the second time under the fourth republic after Oppey Abbey won it for the NPP for a term in 2004.

George Andah

The campaign period running into the election will be remembered for the accusations of sexism on the part of Mr. Andah after he challenged Ms. Tetteh, a divorcee, to showcase her husband the constituents like he did his wife.

Mr. Andah remained unapologetic despite widespread condemnation of his behavior and he recived backing from the regional executives of the NPP who said the then MP aspirant could not cannot be faulted for the comments.

According to NPP, Ms. Tetteh drew first blood by describing Mr. Andah as irresponsible for because he was sacked from all the companies I worked with.

Hanna Tetteh

This would be the second time Ms. Tetteh is to exit the Awutu Senya seat, but first time she will do so after an election loss after she did not contest after her sitting for four years from 2000 to 2004.

–

By: citifmonlin.com/Ghana