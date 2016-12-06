A Humble Call On The Inspector General Of Police To Block Social Media On The Election Day

“At one stage I said that if it becomes critical on the eve and also on the Election Day, we shall block all social media as other countries have done. We’re thinking about it" -the IGP on a radio interview.

With recent occurrences, it has become clear that the IGP's intentions to block social media on election day is justifiably the best for the peace and stability of our dear country. In fact it is very tactic and necessary at this moment.

This strategic move met strong criticism for reasons best known to only the critics, but current happenings have justified his intentions.

There is no control over the social media, and so, unverified and unauthentic information is posted there just to mislead, with no one to be held responsible for anything. In an event where people are misled to act before verifying, our country will not remain the same.

This is what has necessitated *this humble plea on the Inspector General of Police to save our peace.* If this not done, Ghana as a Democratic role model in African and the World can turn an unfortunate example for something we can prevent.

All peace loving and well wishing Ghanaians should support this humble call, Ghana must remain peaceful after December 7th.

I can neither defend myself nor afford a plane ticket to someone's country, and so *I support the Inspector General of Police John Kudalor's Position that the police should block social media on election day.*

*What about you?*

Remember: in peace children bury their fathers but in war fathers bury their children. *We are ready to sacrifice social Media for peace*, "We look forward to the time when the Power of Love will replace the Love of Power. Then will our world know the blessings of peace."

– William E. Gladstone

*Every day brings a choice: to practice stress or to practice peace.*

*To:*

All peace loving Ghanaians.

The Inspector General of Police.

All Media Houses

Political Parties

Election Observers

The National peace council

By

A PEACE AMBASSADOR

Caesar Kaba Kogoziga

(0545510713)

