Busy 4G introduces a special X'mas offer for internet users

Award winning 4G LTE internet service provider, Busy4G has introduced a special discount offer on its 4G MiFi’s for the month of December.

Throughout the month of December, internet users in Accra and Tema will have the opportunity to buy a Busy MiFi for GHc49 which comes with 2GB of preloaded data and an extra 3GB of data for SnapChat, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and 3GB for general internet browsing.

According to Busy, this new offer will make its 4G internet service available to many internet users within the Accra and Tema metropolis.

Speaking on the introduction of the new offer, Head of Marketing at Busy 4G, Mrs. Linda Narh said the capabilities of the 4G internet, the increasing demand and the changing needs of internet users has made it necessary for Busy to find ways to make it as accessible as possible.

She further stated that “Busy is always looking to make good things happen and this Christmas season is no exception”.

In a bid to give its customers optimum value, Busy4G has also introduced service functionalities which will give consumers more options and value. Busy4G customers can either share their data or transfer their data to friends and loved ones.

The data share allows a parent account to create child accounts which will draw their data usage from data bundle of the parent account.

This pack is suitable for families or customers who want to share their 4G LTE experience with loved ones.

The data transfer allows Busy customers to transfer a portion of their internet bundle or cash from their Busy account to friends and loved ones.

Though relatively young, Busy launched with an aggressive network rollout to provide 4G internet services to as many internet users as possible; with network boundaries covering Kasoa, Pokuase, Oyibi, Ayi Mensah, Tema Community 25, Dahwenya, Miotso, Mitchel Camp; among others.

Busy4G currently has the widest 4G LTE coverage with the Greater Accra region.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business