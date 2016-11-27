I’ll investigate and retrieve DKM monies – Akufo-Addo

The Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo will launch an investigation into circumstances surrounding the Diamond Microfinance Company (DKM) scandal if voted to office at the December polls.

He said it was clear that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration led by President Mahama have failed to adequately deal with the matter leading to thousands of Ghanaians losing their monies.

Addressing a gather of party supporters in the Brong Ahafo region to wrap up his campaign tour of the area, the NPP flagbearer said his government ensure that all individuals and groups who were affected by the DKM scandal and other scandals will have their monies refunded.

“I will investigate government’s inability to pay the monies owed as well as investigate the DKM scandal and to ensure that there would be total restoration to all affected in both scandals”.

Akufo-Addo further insisted that an NPP government will be able to deliver on all the promises it has made on the campaign trail ahead of this year's elections.

He stated that the NPP, if voted to office, will reduce the price of fuel in the country.

'NPP has a competent team’

Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the NPP has the best team to lead the country and steer it to sustainable economic development. He said he will assemble competent people who will serve in various government positions if he is voted as President at the December 7 polls.

While addressing a rally at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, Nana Akufo-Addo said the pool of diverse skills and talents available in the NPP makes it easier for the party to effectively govern the country if given the opportunity.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

