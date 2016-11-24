GBC refutes bias findings over political reportage

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has refuted findings of a research commissioned by Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) accusing them of biased reporting of political activities ahead of the December 7 polls.

The study which was conducted from June to August to monitor any form of abuse of incumbency found that five out of the six state media outlets did not give fair reporting to all parties.

The five are the Ghana Television (GTV), Mirror, Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic and Uniiq FM.

The Coalition is made up of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GIA), Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Center For Democratic Development (CDD) and Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).

Although a similar research has been done in the past, a member of the coalition Edem Senanu explained that this year’s was a round table conference on the consensus on how to achieve the constitutional mandate to provide fair opportunity through equal access through state mediums.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]