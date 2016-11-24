Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 24 November 2016 20:36 CET

GBC refutes bias findings over political reportage

By MyJoyOnline

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has refuted findings of a research commissioned by Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) accusing them of biased reporting of political activities ahead of the December 7 polls.

The study which was conducted from June to August to monitor any form of abuse of incumbency found that five out of the six state media outlets did not give fair reporting to all parties.

The five are the Ghana Television (GTV), Mirror, Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic and Uniiq FM.

The Coalition is made up of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GIA), Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Center For Democratic Development (CDD) and Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).

Although a similar research has been done in the past, a member of the coalition Edem Senanu explained that this year’s was a round table conference on the consensus on how to achieve the constitutional mandate to provide fair opportunity through equal access through state mediums.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]

General News

"A sight of a positive word restores courage to a worthy person which needs to be inspired for progress"
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img