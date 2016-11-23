Stop using the pulpit for partisan politics - NPC

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 23, GNA - The Ashanti Regional Peace Council has expressed concern about the increasing use of the pulpit for partisan politics and said that must stop.

It said it found it disturbing, the situation where some pastors were using worship sessions to preach politics, ostensibly to brainwash the congregation.

A press statement signed by its Secretary, the Reverend Father George Gyasi Adjei, said that was not the right thing to do because that could create division among church members along party lines.

The Council also criticized the judgement of chiefs, openly endorsing presidential and parliamentary candidates.

It reminded the chiefs and the clergy of the enormous influence they wielded in the society - their recognition as symbols of unity and peace.

The statement added that it would be a sad irony if they 'widely seen and respected as role models and paragons of virtue, decide to stoop so low as to defy the laws of the land and do things which would attract public derision and slight'.

It urged them to demonstrate exemplary leadership qualities, to give them the moral right to rein in those who breached the peace of the country.

'We further advise Nananom and our reverend ministers not to lose sight of the fact that they preside over many people with diverse political alliances and persuasions and if they are seen openly endorsing one presidential candidate, may erase and diminish the trust and confidence accorded them. This could be detrimental to their regimes or tenure of office.'

The Council spoke of complaints, it had been receiving about the abuse of the school contact hours by some teachers, who deserted the classroom to engage in radio political discussions and return to indoctrinate the students.

It asked that teachers adhered to their professional duties and not to stir needless controversies.

GNA