UFP Split Over NPP, NDC

IT HAS emerged that there is a sharp division within the rank and file of the disqualified United Front Party (UFP) over whom to support in the presidential race.

While UFP's vice presidential candidate and Director of Operations, David Bunya and other national executives have decided to throw their weight behind Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, standard bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the UFP flag bearer, Nana Agyenim Boateng popularly called Gyataba, is reportedly doing the bidding for President John Mahama.

Gyataba had a press conference yesterday in Accra to declare support for President Mahama.

Mr. Bunya however, told DAILY GUIDE yesterday that the party's executives, particularly those from the Volta and the Eastern Regions, had met and agreed that the UFP should throw its weight behind the leader of the NPP.

He said to the surprise of nearly all national executives of the party, the UFP presidential candidate (Nana Agyenim Boateng) held a press conference yesterday where he openly declared his support for President Mahama of the NDC.

According to Mr. Bunya, the conduct of Gyataba was highly disappointing and disrespectful to the party executives, considering the fact that they had agreed to campaign for Nana Akufo-Addo, whom he described as “God-father.”

He alleged that Gyataba had been induced with two pick-up vehicles and money by President Mahama, the reason why he (Agyenim Boateng) had chosen to campaign for the NDC leader instead of Nana Akufo-Addo.

But the UFP's failed presidential candidate said he was supporting the NDC because he believes they are both social democrats.

In a statement he said, “We recall with utmost concern the serene atmosphere that characterized the NPP under the leadership of former President John Agyekum Kufuor – that is when he was flag bearer of the NPP in the 2008 (sic) and the 2004 elections.”

For this reason he claimed, “However, under the Akufo-Addo leadership, particularly in the build-up to the 2016 elections, the NPP has been on the battle front with disgruntled armies.”

BY Melvin Tarlue

