Peace is not the absence of war

You may call me an alarmist and a pessimist but that would not prevent me from echoing out God's decree to me to warn the children of Ghana of the impending danger soon to engulf our country.

The people are singing peace, laughing peace, eating peace, praying peace, playing peace matches and multiplying peace before, during and after the December 7 elections but the Bible says otherwise.

I Thessalonians chapter 5 verse 3 warns: "While people are saying "THERE IS PEACE AND SECURITY, THEN SUDDEN DESTRUCTION WILL COME UPON THEM AS LABOUR PAINS COME UPON A PREGNANT WOMAN - AND THEY WILL NOT ESCAPE"

So how could one person stand out boldly to castigate peace when the rest of the people are so much involved in calling for peace before, during and after the December, 7th election?

Isn't the voice of the people the voice of God? Where does God stand in our quest for peace in Ghana? Is God really concerned with Ghana's electoral process? Where are the big and the influential prophets, pastors, reverends when God has chosen an ordinary man like me to oppose the status quo?

The Bible is replete with examples of God picking the weak and base things to confound the mighty in the flesh. Jeremiah, often called the "weeping prophet" stood out to prophesy of the doom the kingdom of Judah faced in 627 BC when King Josiah reigned.

At the time that all the known big prophets "preached peace" that King Nebuchadnezzar and his army will not come against Judah, God put his truth in Jeremiah to inform King Josiah that the Babylonian army will conquer Judah and Jerusalem and carry the inhabitants into captivity. It did happen in 586 BC when Jerusalem was destroyed totally.

All the "good prophets" prophesied favourable news to King Josiah and they were rewarded. Jeremiah was even slapped by one of the prophets and later imprisoned by King Josiah. But it came to pass that God's word became the truth. God won though Jeremiah.

Having finished with Jeremiah, I again come to "peace in our time". The world was deceived by the war-monger Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany when he signed a so-called "PEACE AGREEMENT" with the then leaders of the free world in 1938 in Munich.

Lord Chamberlain, the then British Prime Minister upon exiting from the plane at London Airport in September, 1938 waved the agreement paper to the enthusiastic British people saying "PEACE IN OUR TIME".

The only voice that cried in the wilderness to warn the world of Hitler's insincerity was Mr. Winston Churchill the then First Lord of the Admiralty.

A year after the Munich peace agreement, Hitler on 3rd September, 1939 invaded Poland which at that time had a military pact with both Britain and France. That was the beginning of the World War II.

Mr. Churchill was vindicated. He was in no time called to take the Premiership from Lord Chamberlin and it was he who steered British Empire through the war for victory to be won by the Allies.

Has the world seen peace since the end of World War II? No! The world is still going through various forms of war despite the United Nations drawing inspirations from Isaiah chapter 2 verse 4.

Peace in our time? No! What did Jesus say about peace? Matthew chapter 10 verse 34: "DON'T THINK THAT I HAVE COME TO BRING PEACE TO THE EARTH. I HAVE NOT COME TO BRING PEACE, BUT A SWORD".

Here the SWORD represents the gun or bullets in our modern times. Since Ghana went through the dreaded revolution of JJ. Rawlings in December, 31st 1981 Ghana is awashed with illegal weapons that has become a worry to all and sundry.

And reports making rounds say that some weapons have been brought into the country clandestinely by some faceless people to "fortify" themselves against any possibility of the December 7 elections going haywire. Ghanaians are witnessing elections gone haywire in various countries around us and what the weapons are being used for in these conflicts gives much food for thought.

Verse 35 of Matthew chapter 10 spells out who are at the receiving end of this conflicts. "For I have come to set a man against his father and a daughter against her mother and a daughter in-law against her mother-in-law".

What can be so perfect a situation than in political upheaval where people in a household belong to all political parties to cast suspicions on each other.

The augment proffered is that Ghana is a Christian country and therefore NEVER will God allow a calamity to hit her. But can one be holier than the Pope? Can Ghana be holier than Israel which God saw it fit to cause King Nebuchadnezzar to invade and conquer it for their sins?

The fact that God has not allowed a calamity of a civil war to ravage Ghana does not mean God will countenance the evil that we do in the land. Israel and Judah were sent into captivity by God because of the evil the people did in corruption, injustices, homosexuality, ritual killings and all manner of wickedness which God used the prophets to preach against.

Is Ghana not in the very category of sin as it happened with God's own nation Israel? Yes, Ghana is a sinful nation and like Israel, God has weighed us in the spiritual pan and it is now the handwriting on the wall: MENE, MENE, TEKEL and PARSIN.

God has washed his hands off the "Christian Ghana" and has removed the shelter that has protected a people since independence. Why should there be a cry for peace in these elections to choose a leader? Who does God want to be a president of Ghana and by what party? Does God get Himself involved in politics and elections in Africa?

God indeed is concerned with all nations on this earth ever since he scattered men from buildings the Tower of Babel to reach his heavenly abode. It was God who led a remnant of the Egyptians when that empire broke to a place right at the centre of the earth Ghana is right at the center of the earth. The Greenwich Meridian or longitude O degree passes through Ghana whiles the Equator or Latitude O degree lies 350 nautical miles under us.

It was God's guiding hand that brought us to a part of the earth that abounds in every mineral and resources. Before the continents broke up and began drifting from Africa, Ghana which rather was "Kana" was exactly at the centre of the earth.

Kana or Ghana descended from Mizzrim or Egypt who was one of the four children of Ham, the black son of Noah alongside with Cush, Put and Canaan. It was in Egypt that the Patriarch Abraham of the Shem tribe visited and had Hagar as a slave when Sarah was taken for a wife by Pharoah.

Again it was in Egypt that Joseph served as a slave to Portiphar when his brothers sold him. Joseph rose to become the second in command to the Pharaoh and was given Asenath, the daughter of the priest of On as wife.

It was by design of God that Joseph's first two sons, Manasseh and Ephraim they were black) were joined to the eleven sons of Jacob to become the 12 children of Israel minus Joseph.

Again Jesus at the tender age was taken to Egypt for safety when Herod wanted to kill him. So having become a nation Ghana in the modern times, Ghana the former Egypt had played host to three presidents of the United States of America, namely President Clinton, President Bush and President Obama.

But as much as God had loved Ghana- the first black nation south of the Sahara to gain independence from Britain, we are still involved in idolatry, witchcraft, gayism, false religion, ritual murders, and a host of sins against God.

So now is the time for God to deal with us without showing any mercy to our cry. He is going to use this December 7, elections to put us in judgment as part of his worldwide condemnations of all nations.

What is about to happen is recorded in the book of Isaiah chapter 19. From verse one it says: "An oracle concerning Egypt- Kana. Behold, the Lord is riding on a swift clouds and comes to Egypt (Ghana) and the idols of Egypt (Ghana) will tremble at his presence and the heart of the Egyptians (Ghanaians) will melt within them"

Now to those who think it is going to be a peaceful elections must read on to verse 2. "And I will stir up Egyptians (Ghanaians) against Egyptians (Ghanaians) AND THEY WILL FIGHT EACH AGAINST ANOTHER, AND EACH AGAINST HIS NEIGHBOUR, CITY AGAINST CITY, KINGDOM AGAINST KINGDOM".

Verse 3: "And the spirit of the Egyptians (Ghanaians) within them will be emptied out. Now we will ask how can ancient Egypt become a modern Ghana or Kana?

The truth is that what most historians will not ignore is that the Black Star in our national flag featured prominently in ancient Egypt as one of the symbols of satanic worships.

Ancient Egypt was the cradle of civilization and Satanism. Most of these cults and devil worships could be found in the way we hold royal funerals for the dead. The Egyptian Book of the Dead attest to this phenomenon. The world and its present civilization has come to an end and Jesus Christ, the Creator will soon descend to destroy all nations. Ghana our beloved country is not an exception. The December 7 elections is our last election to contest for a president.

Will there be a winner? Will President John Mahama relinquish the presidential seat should he lose? And what will Nana Akuffo-Addo and the NPP do should they be denied the victory? Will the Electoral Commission play it fair?

Will there be peace as being prayed for by the people or will there be a civil war as prophesied in Isaiah chapter 19? Ghana is in crises of the highest degree.

A CHANGE INDEED IS COMING NOT ONLY TO GHANA BUT THE WORLD AT LARGE. THIS CHANGE WILL NOT COME BY A MORTAL MAN BUT THE SON OF GOD, JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH AT HIS SECOND COMING.

Revelation chapter 22 verses 12 says: "behold, I am coming soon, bringing my recompense with me, to repay everyone for what he has done.

The EVERYONE represents, the ballot snatcher, election riggers, the policeman or soldier used to intimidate the unarmed civilian, the spiritualist who performs rituals for politicians, the returning officer who falsifies results, the voter who casts double votes, the bias peace council member, the abusive party communicator, the media practitioner who publishes false information, the bribing politician, the false prophets and all those who are and continue to drive mother Ghana into a socio-politico and economic crises.

Where will you be when the Master comes? Verse 14 of Revelation chapter 22 says: "Blessed are those who wash their robes, so that they may have the right to the tree of life and that they may enter the city by the gates.

Verse 15: "Outside are the dogs and sorcerers, and the idolaters, the ballot box snatcher, the vote rigger, the multiple voter, the bias peace council member, the abusive party communicator, the government official who stole money, the bias media practitioner, the police or soldier who acted unwisely and everyone who loves and practices falsehood.

Know that Jesus Christ is not going to be voted into power and the result declared by an Electoral Commissioner. He is the Alpha and Omega- the owner of this earth and the universe.

The book of Romans chapter 9 verse 28 seals His authority. "For the Lord will carry out his sentence upon the earth fully and without delay".

It is only in God's kingdom on this earth here that there will be real and unadulterated PEACE.

It is going to be the darkest hour before the dawn. The darkest hour Ghana is going through with corrupted people is soon to change into an everlasting peace. But for now I SEE MOTHER GHANA WITH HER BODY SMEARED WITH THE BLOOD OF HER CHILDREN.