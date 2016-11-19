After Ananias in the Bible comes President John Dramani Mahama.

Who says President Mahama is not tainted both in soul and in body? There is no doubt that when the history of Ghana is written, our President’s name will find a place in history. But as I have always said, it will not be on the list of those whose actions and utterances led to the upliftment of the human race. The President is somebody who since, childbirth has taken every little thing from society without giving anything in return. He is a natural born liar and has graduated from being a baby liar to an adult liar, and a gargantuan one for that matter.

Ghanaians have not forgotten so soon the lies he told about the so called 44 Ghanaians who were massacred in The Gambia. He used it as propaganda machinery during the 2008 Elections. When eventually, he became Vice President and was asked to produce evidence, he could not. The international eminent person who investigated the matter eventually came up with a figure of Eight.

But please just read on. The Gambian Government eventually paid a compensation of $500,000.00. But Mahama, then Vice President and his NDC contraption spent GHC420, 329 of the total amount on trivial things. Funeral reception gulped GHC25, 000.00; AMA Graves took GHC4, 400.00 WHILE GHC5000, 000.00 went to the media, leaving very little for beneficiaries of the deceased.

As if that was not enough, I want to take readers back to one interview the President granted on TV Africa on how he became a member of Assemblies of God Church. The tape is there for all to listen to and I entreat FM Radio and TV Stations which have the tape to play it to set the record straight.

In the said interview, President Mahama said that when Mrs., Georgina Wood was nominated for the post of Chief Justice of Ghana, the nominee appeared before the Vetting Committee then headed by Hon. Doe Adjaho, and that any time the nominee was asked a question, she would respond “Ask John”.

Hey, stop there! When was Georgina Wood nominated to be CJ? Was it not President Kufuor who nominated her? When did Doe Adjaho become Chairperson of the Vetting/Appointment Committee? It was during Professor Mills Presidency. At the time Georgina was nominated to be Chief Justice, Honourable Freddie Blay was First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Chair person of the Vetting/Appointment Committee.

What would you call that? Which pseudonym can you use in place of the Pre4sident lying? In some jurisdiction, it is an impeachable offence.

Again, it is a big lie to say that it was he President Mahama who brought water to Kibi. Deep down in his hearty, he knew that he was telling a big lie. When I first enrolled at Abuakwa State College, Kibi as a first year student in 1968, there was pipe borne water in Kibi. He should ask his Ambassador to South Africa, Mr Kwesi Ahwoi who joined the teaching staff of the school in 1971 and he will tell President Mahama the naked truth.

Again, it was this liar of a President who told the Chiefs and people in the Western Region that if they voted for the NDC, his government would give 10% of the revenue accruing from the sale of crude oil to the Region. Later4 when it became an issue, he distanced himself from that statement.

Was it not President Mahama who said people in Ashanti Region are very ungrateful and that if he were to line the streets of Kumasi with gold, the people would still not give him credit for that? But now, because he wants voted, he has gone back to eat his words and is asking Ashantis to vote for him.

Was it not this President who is supposed to be a father figure to all who said, the Northerners are fed up with the position of VP and that if the NPP wanted the North to for the party, it should nominate a Northerner as its Presidential Candidate e? What a divisive and ethnic utterance and they came from someone who is the President of the country!

Numerous questions remain unanswered when the death of President Mills come to mind. On the day Prof. Mills died, President Mahama told the entire nation that he and the former Chief of Staff, Henry Martey had represented President Mills at a function organized at the International Press Centre. But Hon Haruna Iddrisu gave the ve3nue as the Arts Centre.

So, between His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama and Honourable Haruna Iddrisu, who is telling the truth?

Again, in the course of the 2012 electioneering campaign, President John Mahama and his entourage went to the peaceful town of Kibi and were fed with some untruth by some3 misguided and disgruntled NDC elements in the town that the people had attempted to prevent the President and the NDC from campaigning in the town. Without doing any investigation or seeking confirmation from the local chapter of the party, the President went haywire and made some uncomplimentary and unpresidential utterances against Nana Addo and the NPP. I was shocked to the marrow to hear the President, a student of History make a historical slip in the course of the tantrums that emitted from his vocal cavity.

The local chapter of the Nefarious Contraption came out to state publicly that no attempt was made by Nana Addo or the NPP to prevent the President from campaigning in the town.

The truth of the matter was that the NDC had wanted to hold the rally at the forecourt of Ofori Panin Fie (the Royal Palace). This could be regarded as a desecration of our tradition and the elders of the town led by the Abontedom hene kicked against it. That was what was misinterpreted by the President and his boot lickers as attempts to prevent the President5 from campaigning in the town.

Which traditional Council/Authority will allow the forecourt of its palace to be used for a political rally? I doubt if there is any. If there is, definitely it will not be OKYEMAN!

Fellow Ghanaians, Ladies and Gentlemen: How can we entrust the destiny of this great country into the hands of a serial liar as John Dramani Mahama?

We have been taught and read that Ananias and King Saul were the greatest liars in the Holy Bible. But having seen the demeanor of the man called Mahama and listened to his reckless utterances, I sincerely feel that we owe Ananias a posthumous apology.

Daniel Danquah Damptey (Self-Appointed Special Aide to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo)

