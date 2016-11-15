Road Safety Management Services deploys tow trucks at Circle interchange

As part of measures to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic and to prevent broken-down vehicles from causing accidents on the newly inaugurated Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange, Road Safety Management Services Limited have deployed tow trucks and other safety equipment at the Interchange and other main Highways.

The towing equipment was provided in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission and the Ghana Police MTTD.

According to the Road Safety Management Services Limited, the initiative forms part of measures to enhance safety activities on the major roads, especially as the country gears up towards the December elections as well as the Christmas celebrations.

The Communications Manager of the Road Safety Management Services Limited, Roland Walker and Operations Manager of the Road Safety Management Services Limited, Ing. Kwadwo Osei took journalists through the deployment strategy at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.

The initiative, Walker noted is also to create awareness for the public on safety and to implore road users to adhere safety rules when using the Interchange.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com