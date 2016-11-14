Online payment platform BuzzPaid set to hit Ghanaian market

BUZZ Paid, a business platform for the payment of goods and services via the Internet, mobile phone or short message service (SMS) is set to be launched in the country.

This online money transfers serve as electronic alternatives to traditional paper methods like checks and money orders.

BuzzPaid is also an initiative is for merchants, corporate organizations, utility companies and individuals.

Managing Director of Buzz Paid, Ben Ato Peterson revealed in an interview with Nhyira FM.

He said customers can also use Buzz Paid as a convenient way to pay their bills to utility companies such as the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Electricity Company Ghana (ECG).

“Individuals can use the system to pay for goods, services and bills in Ghana from the comfort of their homes, offices or wherever they may be. With Buzz Paid, they can pay for international goods and services which could be delivered to them” he added.

To be part of the platform, Mr. Peterson said, interested persons and organisations would have to register online to set up and obtain their unique customer account number. Personal and corporate account holders would have to pay into or transfer money into a prepaid Buzz Paid account at any of the participating banks recognised under the initiative.

Personal and corporate account holders do not need to have a bank account to register or to use the Buzz Paid.

According to Mr Peterson, “you do not need to have a bank account to use this platform”

For merchants, Buzz Paid channels all customer payments seamlessly and directly into their trading bank account while corporate organisations under the system could centralise, manage and control employees expenditure from their Buzz Paid corporate account.

With this, staff do not need to carry cash or use credit cards for hotel and other corporate expenditures.

According to Mr. Peterson, the initiative ensured 100 per cent fulfilment of every valid transaction request and provided proof and details on every transaction.

People and organisations, he said, could receive email confirmation on the transactions they made.

Mr. Peterson believes for Ghana to take full advantage of the emerging market, businesses and organisations must take full advantage to BuzzPaid.

Story by Ghana/Nhyira FM/ Akosua Addai