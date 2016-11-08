The Very Rev Annancy installed Dean of St. Peter's Cathedral

Koforidua, Nov 08, GNA - The Archdeacon of the Oda Archdeaconry of the Anglican Church, the Very Revered Father Felix Odei Ananncy, has been installed Dean of the Saint Peter's Anglican Cathedral in Koforidua.

He replaces the Very Rev Fr Seth Amoako-Adu, who died in the early part of the year.

On hand to perform the ceremony was the Right Rev Francis Benjamin Quashie, Diocesan Bishop of Koforidua.

The new Dean holds a Master of Philosophy degree in Religious Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon, and served at different times as parish priest of Obo, Akosombo, Akuse, Nsawam and Kibi.

He was also former Director of the Diocesan Ministerial Education Centre.

The Very Rev Fr Ananncy, in a sermon, called on voters to be guided by their conscience on voting day and refuse to allow any politician to use money or gifts to influence them.

'The coming polls is an opportunity to vote in honest, capable and caring leaders,' he added.

He urged the people to continue to pray to God for his gift of peace.

The Very Rev Fr Annancy spoke of the need for the church to intensify its evangelism to bring salvation to more people.

