Afari-Gyan honoured as Best District Fish Farmer

The former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan, was on Friday honoured as the 'Best District Fish Farmer' as part of the 2016 National Farmer’s Day event.

Dr. Afari-Gyan received the recognition at the Greater Accra regional celebration of the 32nd National Farmers’ Day event under the theme: ‘Agriculture: A Business Response to Economic Growth.’

Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, who hails from Anyimon, in the Berekum Municipal District in the Brong Ahafo Regio, has always expressed his love for farming, which he has been involved in for more than 20 years as a hobby.

While in office as the EC Chairman, he made no secret of his desire to go into fish farming fully during his retirement.

Dr Afari-Gyan, led the team of commissioners that conducted Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary elections from 1996 to 2012, and was part of the Commission that conducted the 1992 elections, as a Deputy Commissioner.

At the end of his service, he received the highest national award for his meritorious service to the country.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana