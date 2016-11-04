The New Patriotic Party flagbearer for the 2016 general elections, Nana Akufo-Addo, has said that his promise to create a new region from the Western Region, will take place within the first six months if he’s elected as President.

Akufo-Addo, who is currently on a 3-day tour of the Western Region, said in an interview on Takoradi-based Skyypower FM, said he is committed to his resolve to split the region into two, to ensure proper development and management of its resources.

Akufo-Addo argued that, the demarcation will ensure a more effective governance structure for the country.

“The whole process of regional and local government organization is with this spirit…you know that in Nigeria for instance, they had five regions, today they have 36, and everyone who has had an interaction with Nigeria, will acknowledge that it is a more effective structure they have now than they had before,” he said.

He added that, “so we are also considering our structuring which has been with us for some 25 or 20 years, to see whether we cannot improve the governance by rearranging and reorganizing some of these regions. It is in that context that the Western-north region will be created,” Akufo-Addo noted.

He noted that, an NPP government will also consider the creation of the Oti Region in the Volta Region, as part of the restructuring process.

“We are looking at the Oti Region in the Volta Region, and the possibility of the Mid-West region; so it is a whole process and we are looking at it,” he said.

“We want to get going as quickly as possible because having an efficient governance system will help the country, those in government and the citizens,” he added.

'Mahama to create 5 new regions’

President John Mahama had also hinted of the creation of five new regions, if he’s retained for a second term.

He said increasing the administrative regions from 10 to 15, will be dependent on recommendations from a Commission of enquiry which will be set up.

Speaking at the launch of the highlights of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2016 manifesto highlights, he said, “We'll set up a commission of enquiry to look into the creation of new regions… we currently have 10 regions and we believe that it is possible to increase the number to 15. So we will set up a commission of enquiry that will look into the viability of increasing the number of administrative regions in Ghana from 10 to 15.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana