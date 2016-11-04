Bodomase Community Senior High Technical School takes off



From Sebastian R. Freiku

Inspired by their Chief, Baffour Atta Tweneboa, the people of Bodomase in the Sekyere Kumawu District, with the support of the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Philip Basoah, have initiated a Community Senior High Technical School at Bodomase.

The Chief, who mooted the idea last May, has released a 10-acre piece of land for infrastructural development for the school, which opened last Monday in temporary structures, with 36 students as pioneers.

The acting Headmaster of the school, Mr. Johnson Amoah Kwakye, indicated that the institution has five permanent teachers and five other National Service personnel to attend to lessons.

Mr. Kwakye said two police personnel – Messrs Anaba and Oppong – stationed in the community have decided to teach government and IT.

He said the school would initially run three programmes namely General Arts, Business and Technical Education, comprising Building and Woodwork Technology.

The acting Headmaster said with time, fashion design, plumbing, electricals and auto engineering would be added to the existing programmes.

Baffour Atta Tweneboah, who doubles as the Nifahene of the Kumawu Traditional Area, urged the students to take advantage of the sacrifices on their behalf, and huge investment committed into the establishment of their school, to secure their futures.

He said the residents would provide labour for the early completion of the project, and appealed to all teachers in the community to sacrifice to impart knowledge to the students in the school.

According to the Chief, funds would be raised at an impending fundraising harvest, slated for December 26 this year in aid of the school, and called on natives resident home and abroad to contribute to the development of the school.

The MP commended the Chief, the Planning Committee and people for the bold initiative to undertake the project without waiting for assistance from the government.

He noted that technical education was important in the development of a nation, and pledged his full commitment to the successful implementation of the school project, which he described as laudable.

Mr. Basoah has donated GH¢4,000 for the procurement of over 150 bags of cement, three trips of sand, a computers, two footballs, a set of jerseys, and 60 desks for the school to take off in earnest

He has also donated GH¢1,500 from his share of the Social Investment Fund (SIF) towards the acquisition of textbooks, teaching aids and stationary.

A local group at Bodomase, calling itself Double Money Makers, also donated 200 exercise books and 10 school bags for distribution to the students.

Apostle Adomako, Chairman of the Planning Committee, thanked the MP and the True Faith Church for their commitment to the project.

Chairman Adomako indicated that adequate roofing sheets and required wood had been procured to ensure that construction of the classroom block and other structures are completed on schedule.

The Bodomase Senior High Technical School has since been dedicated by Pastor Armah Adjei of the local United Pentecostal Church.