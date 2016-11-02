Groupe Ideal acquires majority shares in TV Africa

Local television network, TV Africa becomes the latest addition to the Groupe Ideal, after the latter acquired majority shares in the station and rebranded it last Friday, October 28, 2016.

TV Africa was founded 13 years ago by award-winning Ghanaian film maker, Kwaw Ansah to champion Ghanaian and African values. Although 80% of the station’s news content would be locally generated, it will also introduce a number of programmes to attract the Afropolitan viewer.

The new TV Africa will aim at protecting Africa in a more positive manner, President of Groupe Ideal and Board Chair of the station, Nii Kotei Dzani stated Friday. He said the station will also champion ethical and professional journalism in Ghana and Africa.

Dr Dzani said his vision is to move TV Africa to a level that will inspire pride in all Ghanaians. Dr Dzani said he will make sure TV Africa becomes comparable to CNN and BBC in terms of reach and quality of journalism.

He bemoaned the situation where journalists merely regurgitate statements made by newsmakers without even understanding what they have reported or its consequences on the economy and the political sphere.

Dr Dzani said the new TV Africa will steer clear of that kind of journalism and be the torchbearer of professionalism. Chief Operating Officer of the new TV Africa, Mr Kojo Frempong, urged the business community to have confidence in the station and do business with it, since, according to him, it will offer them value for their money.

Founder of TV Africa, Mr Kwaw Ansah said the new TV Africa will be one of the conduits to getting Africa “into the driver’s seat” although the continent has been relegated to the background by the rest of the world for a long time.

The event was chaired by Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie and the guest of honour was Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, paramount chief of Ada and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.