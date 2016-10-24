Dr Osei Sampene, a seasoned pathologist in Kumasi, who performed autopsy on the body of the late Confidence K. Baah, who worked with Kessben FM and TV, insists he has not made his findings public.

He debunked media reports that the deceased suffered suffocation in his sleep and died after he attempted to vomit.

Dr. Sampene, who was not enthused with the reports, lambasted journalists for linking him to the false reports, stressing that he has no knowledge of the concocted reports.

According to him, the ethics of his profession do not permit him to make public the cause of death of a deceased, noting that he has been mandated to respect the dignity of deceased.

Dr. Sampene, in an interview, stated that ideally copies of the autopsy report on the late journalist should be given to the police and the Attorney General's Department that are investigating the case.

He stated that he has maintained his professional standards with regards to investigations into the death of Confidence K. Baah, reiterating that he has not given a copy of the report to his wife.

Dr. Sampene disclosed that he respectfully refused to divulge informaion when the owner of Kessben FM, Kwabena Kesse, asked him about the cause of death of the journalist.

He therefore wondered why some journalists would publish fictitious stories and attributed them to him.

According to him, he travelled to Cote d'Ivoire to work barely 24 hours after he performed autopsy on the body of Confidence at the Effiduase Government Hospital.

He said whilst working in Cote d'Ivoire, he heard the false media reports in Ghana and urged the media practitioners in the country to be professional.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi