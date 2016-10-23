Anti corruption crusader, Sydney Casley Hayford has likened President Mahama to Republican Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump, following his [President Mahama]comments that a certain group of people are blocking government's transformation message.

President Mahama in an interview with the Ovation Magazine said a certain group of people have taken control of the Ghanaian media and are blocking his government's message, a situation which in his view, makes it difficult for people to know the truth.

“It is populism, a certain group has taken control of the media in Ghana and it makes it difficult for people to discern the truth. So as much as you are putting out the information, it is either being blocked or distorted,” the President said.

But speaking on Citi FM's News Analysis Programme, The Big Issue, Casley Hayford pointed out that, government has no business making such an allegation when it “controls the national media platform.”

He believes the President sought to create confusion with his comments.

“When you make statements like this and you use these nefarious cabal, these nefarious group of people who are not indentifiable then you are behaving like Jerry John Rawligs and you are behaving like a Donal Trump who is calling for a complete destruction of the world because we will be voting Hillary Clinton into authority.

“When people don't like to accept what is the fact and what is the real truth and you try and break up what civil society and sensible people are trying to establish in the world then you create so much confusion .”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana