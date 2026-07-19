The records speak: Who built the Kpandai Polyclinic and the current status of the Agenda 111 hospital

As public debate over development projects in the Kpandai Constituency continues, questions have emerged regarding the origins of the Kpandai Polyclinic and the current status of the Agenda 111 Hospital.

Historical records indicate that on 2 December 2008, during the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with an Austrian engineering firm for the construction of a modern healthcare facility in Kpandai (Polyclinic). The proposed project was to include medical equipment, staff accommodation, maternity wards, and water-harvesting systems, with construction expected to commence in February 2009 and be completed within 15 months.

However, following the 2008 general elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) left office before work could begin. In line with Ghana's principle of continuity in governance, the project was subsequently implemented under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration led by the late President John Evans Atta Mills as part of a broader effort to improve access to healthcare in northern Ghana. The facility was later commissioned by then Vice President John Dramani Mahama and subsequently earmarked for an upgrade to a district hospital during his presidency.

The Agenda 111 Hospital in Kpandai is an entirely separate project. It forms part of the nationwide Agenda 111 programme launched in 2021 by the NPP government under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The initiative seeks to address healthcare infrastructure deficits through the construction of district, regional, and specialized hospitals across the country.

Although the government has not officially disclosed the completion percentage of the Kpandai Agenda 111 Hospital, observations of the site suggest that the project is approximately 85–90% structurally complete. This estimate is based solely on the visible state of construction and should not be interpreted as an official government assessment. Recent government pronouncements indicate that priority is being given to completing near-finished Agenda 111 projects, with allocations made in the 2026 national budget to support their completion.

The distinction between the Kpandai Polyclinic and the Agenda 111 Hospital is important. While the former originated from an agreement reached during the Kufuor administration and was implemented under the Atta Mills-led NDC government before being expanded under President John Dramani Mahama, the latter is a flagship healthcare initiative of the Akufo-Addo administration of which recent government statements indicate that Kpandai is among the near-finished Agenda 111 hospitals the government intends to prioritize for completion.

National development should not be viewed through a partisan lens. It should be maintained that successive governments have contributed to Ghana's healthcare infrastructure and that acknowledging these contributions promotes fairness, national unity, and continuity in governance. Nankwe Hassan emphasized.

As the people of Kpandai look forward to the completion and operationalization of the Agenda 111 Hospital, many residents believe the priority should now be ensuring that both the existing Kpandai Polyclinic and the new hospital are adequately equipped, staffed, and resourced to deliver quality healthcare services to the constituency, irrespective of which government initiated the projects.