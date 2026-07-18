Nurse's death inside Minister Umahi's Ebonyi residence sparks calls for independent probe

A death that has become a national controversy

The death of a 26-year-old healthcare worker inside the country home of Nigeria's Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has become one of the most closely watched controversies in Abuja in recent weeks, drawing opposition demands for the minister's resignation, conflicting accounts of what happened, and an unresolved dispute over whether an autopsy should even proceed.

Mary Habila died on June 27, 2026, at Umahi's residence in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, and was laid to rest on July 17.

What is known so far

Habila had worked for roughly three years as a staff member of the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences before being seconded to the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja. Reports describe her variously as a physiotherapist and, according to Umahi himself, a nurse who served as his personal healthcare aide and was, in his words, treated like a daughter within his household.

According to an affidavit sworn before the Ebonyi State High Court by Anita Baaki, a colleague who travelled with Habila from Abuja to Ebonyi on June 24 for official assignments, the two women were accommodated in adjoining rooms at a staff chalet within the minister's country home. Baaki stated she last saw Habila alive on the evening of June 26, after Habila returned from having her hair styled and complained of exhaustion. Habila was reportedly found unresponsive the following morning.

Police sources say Umahi's personal assistant, a serving police officer, alerted medical personnel after Habila was discovered, and that an ambulance and medical staff was subsequently dispatched to the residence. It remains publicly unconfirmed whether Umahi was present at the property when the incident occurred, and some reports have raised questions about whether he left the country home shortly after Habila was found while aides arranged emergency assistance, questions investigators are said to be examining as part of establishing a full timeline.

A minister under pressure, and a family resisting an autopsy

Umahi has publicly confirmed that Habila died in his residence and has called for a full autopsy to determine the cause of death, urging the public to let the investigation proceed without interference. He has rejected suggestions of any involvement in her death as cruel and malicious. The case was transferred from the Ohaozara Divisional Police Headquarters to the Ebonyi State Criminal Investigation Department in Abakaliki, and the Ebonyi State Director of Public Prosecutions has advised that only a post-mortem examination can establish the actual cause of death.

Complicating the push for an autopsy, Habila's father has reportedly told authorities the family wishes to leave her body and organs intact and therefore opposes both the autopsy and further investigation, adding that he does not suspect foul play and does not intend to honor any future summons from police or the courts. Her parents had earlier travelled to Ebonyi State seeking to collect their daughter's remains but were reportedly denied access while the body remained in official custody pending the DPP's advice.

Political fallout

The opposition African Democratic Congress has seized on the case, with national publicity secretary Bolaji Abdullahi demanding that Umahi step aside from his ministerial duties pending the outcome of a fully independent investigation, and accusing the Tinubu administration of shielding officials from accountability. The party has called the death of a citizen inside a serving cabinet minister's residence a matter of public interest requiring complete transparency, and insisted that any inquiry be conducted entirely outside the influence of the executive branch.

An unresolved case

As of this writing, no cause of death has been officially disclosed, no autopsy has been confirmed as completed, and the body's custody status remains tied to the ongoing legal and investigative process. What is clear is that a young Nigerian civil servant died inside the residence of a sitting federal minister, that the circumstances remain contested between the minister's account, a colleague's sworn affidavit, and the family's own resistance to further inquiry, and that Nigerians are watching to see whether the case receives the transparent handling opposition figures and public commentary are demanding.

References

MSN, "26-year-old lady dies in minister's house, her burial date emerges amid probe," https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/26-year-old-lady-dies-in-ministers-house-her-burial-date-emerges-amid-probe/ar-AA27ZKBj

YEN.com.gh,

"Mary Habila: 26-Year-Old Lady Found Dead in Tinubu Minister David Umahi's House, Set to Be Buried," https://yen.com.gh/entertainment/celebrities/308004-mary-habila-26-year-lady-dead-tinubu-minister-david-umahis-house-set-buried/

Within Nigeria, "How Mary Habila died in my house Minister Umahi breaks silence on death of 26-year-old nurse," https://www.withinnigeria.com/2026/07/16/how-mary-habila-died-in-my-house-minister-umahi-breaks-silence-on-death-of-26-year-old-nurse/

Legit.ng,

"Female Physiotherapist's Death at Umahi's House: Minister Told to Step Down, 'Serious Allegations'," https://www.legit.ng/politics/1719531-physiotherapists-death-umahis-house-minister-told-step-down/

Sahara Reporters, "EXCLUSIVE: Body Of Woman Who Died At Minister Umahi's House Yet To Be Released As Ebonyi DPP Says Only Autopsy Can Determine Cause Of Death," https://saharareporters.com/2026/07/15/exclusive-body-woman-who-died-minister-umahis-house-yet-be-released-ebonyi-dpp-says-only

Daily Trust, "Death at Umahi's home: Calls for investigation mount," https://dailytrust.com/death-at-umahis-home-calls-for-investigation-mount/

Parallel Facts News, "Young Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances Inside Tinubu's Minister Dave Umahi's House In Ebonyi," https://parallelfactsnews.com/young-woman-dies-under-mysterious-ci/

Advocate NGR, "Lady Habila's Death: Why Umahi must step aside as minister, face investigation ADC," https://advocatengr.com/2026/07/16/lady-habilas-death-why-umahi-must-step-aside-as-minister-face-investigation-adc/