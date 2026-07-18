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Gabon forward Aubameyang leaves Marseille for Deportivo La Coruna

By AFP
Gabon Marseilles Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is heading for promoted Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna. By Gabriel BOUYS (AFP)
SAT, 18 JUL 2026
Marseille's Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is heading for promoted Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna. By Gabriel BOUYS (AFP)

Gabon international striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna from Marseille on a contract until 2028, the promoted La Liga side announced Friday.

Aubameyang, who still had a year remaining on his contract with the Ligue 1 club, leaves after playing 92 matches and scoring 44 goals.

The 37-year-old arrived in Marseille in the summer of 2023 and returned in 2025 following a season at Saudi Arabia club Al-Qadsiah.

"His career demonstrates exceptional consistency at the highest level," the Spanish club said in a statement.

The much-travelled forward has played for major clubs including Germany's Borussia Dortmund and English Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea.

He spent a six-month stint at Spanish giants Barcelona four years ago scoring 13 goals in 24 matches.

Deportivo La Coruna are returning to La Liga after eight seasons outside of Spain's top flight.

AFP
AFP

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