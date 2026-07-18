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French teacher jailed 12years for defiling 12-year-old pupil during private lessons

  Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Crime & Punishment French teacher jailed 12years for defiling 12-year-old pupil during private lessons
SAT, 18 JUL 2026

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court has sentenced a 32-year-old teacher to 12 years in prison for defiling a 12-year-old pupil.

The convict, Hondana Mensah, was found guilty of defilement under Section 101(2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), as amended by Section 18 of Act 554.

Presiding judge Mr Kwasi Appiatse Abaidoo convicted and sentenced Mensah after the prosecution successfully proved the charge.

Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector Godsway Kromoah told the court that the complainant, a 43-year-old businesswoman, lives at Combine, a suburb of Akosombo, with her daughter, who is a Class Six pupil.

According to the prosecution, Mensah had served as the girl's class teacher and had been engaged by the complainant to provide private French lessons to the child for about four years.

The court heard that on July 11, 2026, the complainant noticed changes in her daughter's manner of walking and questioned her. The girl subsequently disclosed that on July 8, 2026, at about 5:00 p.m., the teacher had sexual intercourse with her while conducting lessons at the family's residence.

The prosecution said the accused allegedly warned the victim not to report the incident, claiming it would bring shame upon her. He also allegedly threatened to fail her in his subject during the end-of-term examinations if she disclosed what had happened.

The matter was later reported to the police, who took statements from both the complainant and the victim. A medical examination conducted at a government hospital after police issued a medical report form produced findings consistent with sexual assault, the prosecution told the court.

Mensah was arrested on July 12, 2026. In his caution statement, he denied having sexual intercourse with the victim.

Following investigations, he was charged with defilement and prosecuted before the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court.

In sentencing him to 12 years' imprisonment, the court said the punishment was intended to serve as a deterrent against sexual offences involving children and other vulnerable persons.

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