Parliament passes National Defence University Bill, 2026 to establish National Defence University

Parliament has passed the National Defence University Bill, 2026, clearing the way for the establishment of the National Defence University to unify and coordinate tertiary education programmes within the Ghana Armed Forces.

The institution is expected to become a centre of excellence for defence and security education, research, professional development and policy formulation. It will offer diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes to military personnel as well as civilians involved in national security and defence-related fields in Ghana and across Africa.

The passage of the Bill marks the culmination of years of efforts by the Ghana Armed Forces to create a dedicated higher education institution focused on defence studies.

For more than 20 years, institutions including the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, the National College of Defence Studies and military health institutions have offered postgraduate programmes accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

However, these institutions have operated under mentorship arrangements with existing universities in Ghana.

Following a comprehensive assessment of military educational institutions, academic programmes and infrastructure, GTEC recommended that the proposed university be granted a Presidential Charter through the Ministry of Education and registered under Section 26 of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023).

The Presidential Charter will allow the National Defence University to independently award certificates, diplomas and degrees for programmes accredited by GTEC.

The President subsequently directed the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command, in line with Section 29(1) of Act 1023, to establish the university.

In its report to Parliament, the Joint Committee described the Bill as a major step towards strengthening defence and security education in Ghana.

“The Joint Committee, having carefully considered the National Defence University Bill, 2026, is of the view that this Bill is a crucial step towards advancing tertiary education in the field of defence and security in Ghana,” the report stated.

The Committee said the legislation provides the necessary legal and administrative framework to bring existing military educational institutions together under a single world-class university structure.

“It provides a robust legal and administrative framework for consolidating existing military institutions into a world-class University. This will enhance national security and regional stability through research, capacity building and policy development,” the Committee said.

The Committee further noted that the new institution would preserve the unique identity and discipline associated with military education while maintaining high academic standards.

“The Joint Committee is satisfied that the Bill strikes an appropriate balance between preserving the unique character and discipline of military institutions while upholding the highest standards of academic excellence and governance,” the report added.

Following consideration and approval of the Committee’s report, Parliament passed the National Defence University Bill, 2026, paving the way for the creation of the new defence and security-focused university.