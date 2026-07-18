We will not take Volta Region for granted – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured the people of the Volta Region that his administration would not take their political support for granted but would ensure the region receives its fair share of national development.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a 24-Hour Economy Market at Juapong in the North Tongu District, President Mahama said his government was committed to equitable development and would invest in infrastructure and economic opportunities across all regions of the country.

He said the Volta Region had made an immeasurable contribution to Ghana’s socio-economic development and deserved to benefit fully from national progress.

“As I said during my campaign, I will always ensure that the Volta Region gets its fair share of national development. The government that I lead does not regard the Volta Region merely as a region of loyal political support,” he stated.

President Mahama said his administration rejected the notion that any part of Ghana should be neglected because of its electoral choices.

“Our mandate is to govern for every Ghanaian. Our commitment to the Volta Region is founded on fairness, equity and our constitutional responsibility to ensure balanced national development across the country,” he said.

The President explained that the Juapong market project formed part of government’s broader strategy to build strong local economies capable of creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

He said national transformation could only be achieved by empowering farmers, traders, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and young industrialists within their local communities.

President Mahama described Juapong as a community uniquely endowed with fertile lands, hardworking people and a strategic location that connected production, trade and transportation.

He noted that these advantages made the town an ideal location for investment under the 24-Hour Economy policy.

President Mahama also commended the chiefs and people of Juapong for preserving their natural environment, contrasting it with areas where indiscriminate mining and deforestation had degraded the landscape.

“In many parts of the country, mountains have been stripped of trees and excavated in search of minerals. Here, the environment remains green, serene, and beautiful. Even the air feels pure, and I commend the traditional authorities and residents for protecting it,” he said.

The President reaffirmed government’s determination to improve the quality of life of the people through sustained investment in critical sectors.

He said government was expanding healthcare infrastructure, strengthening educational institutions, improving road and transport networks, modernising markets, supporting agriculture and agro-processing, promoting trade and commerce, and creating new opportunities for investment and employment across the Volta Region.

President Mahama stressed that the Juapong market project demonstrated the government’s resolve to ensure that development reached every part of Ghana and that no region was left behind.

GNA