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Wed, 15 Jul 2026 Headlines

'They did not ask him about any GHS55 million' – Atta Akyea on Miracles Aboagye EOCO arrest

  Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Samuel Atta Akyea, Lead counsel for Dennis Miracles AboagyeSamuel Atta Akyea, Lead counsel for Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Samuel Atta Akyea, Lead counsel for Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has rejected claims linking his client to an alleged Ghc55 million financial matter, saying the issue did not come up during EOCO’s interrogation.

According to the former Attorney General, the questioning centred on procurement processes and contracts related to priority projects involving about Ghc5 million.

“He was not interrogated concerning the charges contained in EOCO’s statement. I was there during the interrogation, and what transpired was about the procurement process and some contracts involving priority projects, which was about Ghc5 million,” he said on Adom FM.

Mr Atta Akyea said the GH¢55 million allegation involved another matter and was unrelated to Aboagye’s case.

“The person who has accepted that he has taken money and is already paying is not even close to Miracles’ matter. They did not even ask him about any finance director. It was not part of the interrogation,” he stated.

He described reports linking Aboagye to the Ghc55 million issue as misleading, saying they created a wrong public perception about the case.

“I think it is just propaganda that is bad, and they put it out for the public,” he added.

-mynewsgh

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