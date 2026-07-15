Beyond Labels: Why Development Studies is integral to Ghana's development architecture

The recent remarks made by Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, former Minister for Education under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during the Konnected Minds Podcast, in which he reportedly described Development Studies as a "degree to nowhere," have reignited an important and long-standing debate on the purpose, relevance, and orientation of university education in Ghana.

While Dr. Adutwum's strong advocacy for STEM education and his emphasis on aligning education with national development priorities are widely recognized and respected, the sweeping characterization of an entire academic discipline as irrelevant risks narrowing an otherwise complex national conversation. It potentially oversimplifies both the multifaceted role of higher education and the evolving development needs of Ghana's economy and society.

The fundamental purpose of university education

A central limitation of the "degree to nowhere" argument is its assumption that the primary purpose of university education is immediate employment. This view is incomplete and does not fully reflect the broader role of higher education in national development and human capacity formation.

Universities are not merely employment pipelines. They are institutions designed for knowledge creation and dissemination, the development of critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, the advancement of policy analysis and institutional development, and the promotion of innovation and social transformation. They also play a central role in preparing individuals to contribute across diverse sectors of society.

Employment, therefore, is only one outcome of higher education, not its defining purpose. If employability alone were used as the benchmark for judging academic programmes, then no discipline would be immune from criticism during periods of economic slowdown or structural labour market constraints.

Furthermore, universities contribute significantly to entrepreneurship and self-employment. They equip graduates with analytical, technical, and adaptive skills to establish businesses, consultancies, non-governmental organizations, and social enterprises that generate employment for others. In this sense, higher education contributes not only to job seeking but also to job creation.

Development studies as a globally recognized discipline

Development Studies is a well-established academic discipline taught in some of the world's leading universities. According to the British Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)World University Rankings by Subject 2025, the University of Sussex ranks first globally in Development Studies, a position it has held for nine consecutive years.

The University of Oxford holds second place, followed by the London School of Economics and Political Science in third, Harvard University in fourth, and SOAS University of London in fifth. Other distinguished institutions such as the University of Cambridge, Wageningen University & Research, and the University of Cape Town also feature prominently in the rankings.

These institutions continue to invest in Development Studies because contemporary global challenges- poverty, inequality, governance deficits, climate change, food insecurity, conflict, and institutional fragility require interdisciplinary approaches that integrate economics, sociology, political science, and public policy.

To dismiss Development Studies as irrelevant is therefore inconsistent with global academic practice and with the intellectual demands of modern development thinking.

Ghana's regulatory framework and accreditation

Beyond international recognition, Development Studies has also been validated within Ghana's own higher education quality assurance framework. Under the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission's (GTEC) accreditation guidelines, every academic programme must demonstrate its relevance to national development, labour market needs, curriculum quality, staffing, and institutional capacity. A programme that fails to satisfy these criteria does not receive approval.

That Development Studies programmes continue to receive accreditation from GTEC is therefore not merely administrative routine. It represents the Commission's considered judgment that the discipline meets national standards and contributes meaningfully to Ghana's development priorities. This institutional validation should carry significant weight in any public assessment of the programme's relevance.

UDS model: A practice-oriented approach to Development Studies

The experience of the University for Development Studies (UDS), established in 1992, offers a compelling Ghanaian case study of practice-oriented higher education designed to respond directly to national development needs.

Although relatively young in Ghana's higher education landscape, UDS has distinguished itself through a unique community-based, field-oriented training model that integrates academic learning with real-world engagement. The University's flagship Third Trimester Field Practical Programme (TTFPP) remains one of the most defining features of its academic calendar. This approach ensures that students are consistently exposed to the socio-economic realities of Ghanaian communities, enabling them to connect theory with practice in meaningful and context-specific ways.

The TTFPP is not merely an outreach exercise but a compulsory academic requirement for undergraduate students, carrying six credits. Through it, students live in communities, interact with local people, identify development challenges, and propose sustainable solutions.

According to the former Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Prof. Seidu Al-hassan, the TTFPP is "the kind of education Ghana needs now, education that inspires and mobilises people to solve problems." The reports students produce at the end of their stay have, over the years, served as important primary data for District and Municipal Assemblies in preparing their medium-to-long-term development plans. This makes the UDS model one of the most practical contributions of higher education to national development.

UDS was deliberately established to produce graduates who understand development not merely as an academic subject, but as a lived and applied process embedded in community transformation and national development priorities.

Contributions of UDS Development Studies graduates

Contrary to claims of limited relevance or weak employability, graduates of the Development Studies programme from the University for Development Studies are making demonstrable and significant contributions across Ghana’s development landscape. Their impact spans public administration, local governance, international cooperation, civil society, and the private sector, affirming the programme’s foundational role in shaping national progress.

A substantial number of alumni serve in core Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), where they drive policy formulation, strategic coordination, monitoring and evaluation, and public sector modernization. Their expertise enhances institutional responsiveness and improves the quality of public service delivery. Notably, graduates have been appointed to some of the highest executive offices in the land, including ministerial portfolios and senior advisory positions within the Office of the Vice President.

These are not ceremonial or peripheral roles but central decision-making functions that shape fiscal and economic policy. Such appointments evidence that the programme produces not merely jobseekers, but trusted leaders entrusted with steering national governance.

At the sub-national level, alumni are well-represented in Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs). There, they facilitate decentralization reforms, coordinate community-driven development planning, and strengthen participatory governance frameworks.

Their direct engagement with grassroots populations ensures that district-level initiatives are context-sensitive, inclusive, and responsive to local needs, thereby deepening democracy and development at the community level.

Beyond state institutions, they are actively engaged with major international development partners, including agencies of the United Nations system and other multilateral organisations. They contribute to programme design, results-based management, and evidence-led advocacy across thematic areas such as poverty reduction, food security, and sustainable livelihoods.

In national and international NGOs, policy think tanks, and research institutes, they apply critical analytical skills to influence policy dialogue and programme effectiveness, reinforcing Ghana’s position in global development cooperation.

Increasingly, alumni are forging dynamic careers beyond conventional employment. Many have established themselves as independent development consultants, social entrepreneurs, and founders of non-governmental initiatives.

These pathways reflect not only adaptability and innovation but also a capacity for value creation that transcends traditional public-service models. They illustrate that Development Studies equips graduates with a versatile skill set, enabling them to identify opportunities, mobilise resources, and drive change across institutional boundaries.

In sum, the evidence is clear: Development Studies graduates from the University for Development Studies are not only employable but indispensable. They occupy positions of strategic influence, demonstrate intellectual agility, and contribute meaningfully to national development, from policy corridors to remote districts, from international forums to entrepreneurial ventures.

Their trajectories decisively refute narratives of irrelevance and affirm the enduring value of a holistic, development-centred education in today’s complex and evolving socio-economic landscape.

A Direct rebuttal to "Degree to Nowhere"

If graduates of Development Studies are designing district development plans, managing donor-funded programmes, coordinating local governance systems, conducting policy research for ministries, supporting international development agencies, and establishing social enterprises that create jobs, as the evidence from UDS clearly demonstrates, then the characterization of the discipline as a "degree to nowhere" becomes difficult to sustain.

The evidence points instead to a degree embedded in the institutions and processes responsible for Ghana's development. When graduates of a programme ascend to ministerial positions, serve as economic advisors to the Vice President, and occupy senior roles in district assemblies, international organizations, and the private sector, the claim that the programme leads "nowhere" is empirically contradicted.

Policy context and institutional responsibility

Critiques of academic programmes must necessarily be situated within the broader policy and structural environment in which higher education operates. Graduate outcomes are shaped not only by universities but also by national economic structures, labour market conditions, and deliberate policy decisions that influence employment and development pathways.

This raises important governance questions. These include the extent to which deliberate policies have been implemented to expand graduate employment opportunities, how effectively industries have been developed to absorb increasing graduate output, what institutional support systems exist for graduate entrepreneurship and innovation, and how successfully university–industry collaboration has been strengthened to align academic training with labour market needs.

Without adequate attention to these structural realities, critiques of academic programmes risk attributing systemic economic and institutional challenges to curriculum design alone, thereby misdiagnosing the true determinants of graduate outcomes.

Constructive critique of higher education is both necessary and valuable; however, it must be grounded in evidence, informed by institutional realities, and accompanied by a balanced appreciation of graduate impact across society.

The characterization of Development Studies as a "degree to nowhere" reflects a narrow framing that overemphasizes programme labels while underappreciating curriculum substance, skill development, and real-world contributions. Such a perspective risks overlooking the practical competencies and applied knowledge that graduates deploy in governance, development practice, and community transformation.

Evidence from the University for Development Studies, including its flagship TTFPP, its community-based educational model, and the tangible contributions of its graduates, together with established global academic practice, demonstrates clearly that Development Studies is not a marginal or obsolete discipline. Rather, it is a central component of contemporary development thinking and practice, deeply connected to governance, policy formulation, institutional strengthening, and sustainable development.

The ongoing national discussion presents an opportunity for all stakeholders, including policymakers, universities, regulators, and practitioners, to engage more closely with the philosophy, curriculum, and outcomes of Development Studies programmes.

Ultimately, the more pressing question is not whether Development Studies belongs in Ghana's universities, but how its graduates can be more effectively integrated into national development systems to strengthen governance, accelerate socio-economic transformation, and promote a more inclusive and resilient economy.

Development does not occur by accident. It requires professionals who understand people, institutions, governance, policy, and communities, and who possess the analytical and practical skills to translate understanding into tangible progress. Development Studies prepares precisely such professionals. The question confronting Ghana is therefore not whether the discipline deserves a place in its universities; it is whether a nation aspiring to structural transformation can afford to dismiss a field dedicated to understanding and advancing its own development.

He holds BA. Integrated Development Studies, UDS (2008), MA. Business Planning and Microfinance Management, UDS (2013, MSc. Management and Human Resource Strategy,KNUST (2024) and MA. Labour Law and Practice,(2025) UG