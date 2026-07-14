‎Badenoch tells Labour: temporary work visas must not become an automatic route to permanent settlement in Britain

Kemi Badenoch, the Nigerian-born leader of Britain's Conservative Party, has urged the Labour government to hold firm on its plan to double the qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain from five years to ten, warning against any last-minute softening of the policy under pressure from within Labour's own ranks.

The letter to the Home Secretary

Badenoch made her position public in a post on X, alongside a letter addressed to the Home Secretary and jointly signed with Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp. She criticised Labour backbenchers pushing for concessions, insisting that people who come to Britain on temporary work visas should not automatically be able to stay forever , and pledged that the Conservatives would back Labour's original plan to help it pass through Parliament.

She went further, describing any retreat from the ten-year threshold as a grave mistake , arguing that Britain had already learned, at cost, that five years was too short a runway to indefinite settlement.

Work, wages, and who should go home

Central to Badenoch's argument is the claim that migrants who are not contributing meaningfully to the economy should not be rewarded with permanent status.

She contended that many of the roles currently filled by low-wage migrant labour could be done by some of the 9 million economically inactive British citizens , and that those who fail to demonstrate sustained economic contribution over a decade ought to return home once their visas lapse.

Vanguard reported her position in similar terms, quoting her insistence that people not working, or stuck in low-paid jobs, should be required to leave at the end of their temporary permission to stay.

No retrospective breach, Badenoch insists

Anticipating the fairness objection, Badenoch argued that extending the qualifying period does not amount to retrospective rule-changing, since a temporary work visa was never a guarantee of settlement in the first place. She maintained that government retains full discretion to reset the terms of indefinite leave to remain at any time, including for people already resident in the UK.

The scale of the policy, and its African dimension

At stake are roughly two million migrants who arrived in Britain on work visas from 2021 onward, some of whom Labour lawmakers reportedly want exempted from the ten-year rule.

This is not a marginal question for West Africa. Data from the Oxford Migration Observatory shows Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals have historically been overrepresented on the UK's longer settlement routes relative to other nationalities, meaning any hardening of the rules lands disproportionately on the Nigerian and Ghanaian diaspora already navigating Britain's immigration system.

UK parliamentary research has also noted that a significant share of migrants on the ten-year route work in health and social care, sectors where West African nationals, including Ghanaians and Nigerians in the NHS and care homes, are heavily represented.

A contested reform still without a final shape

The proposal itself traces back to the government's May 2025 white paper, "Restoring Control over thea Immigration System," and a subsequent consultation that closed in February 2026.

Critics, including the Migration Observatory and the Institute for Public Policy Research, have warned that a ten-year wait would make Britain markedly more restrictive than comparable economies and could deepen insecurity for migrants already settled and working. No final decision has yet been taken on whether the change will apply retrospectively to those already living in the UK, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers, Ghanaians and Nigerians among them, in prolonged uncertainty over when, or whether, they can finally call Britain permanent.

Badenoch closed her letter by copying it to Andy Burnham, whom she referred to as Labour's anticipated incoming Prime Minister, framing the government's eventual decision as a test of whether it is serious about controlling immigration at all.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.Medical/ Science Communicator,Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.International Conflict Management and Peace [email protected]+233-555-275-880

References

Punch Nigeria, "No immigrant should stay in UK forever, Kemi Badenoch tells Labour," https://punchng.com/no-immigrant-should-stay-in-uk-forever-kemi-badenoch-tells-labour/

Vanguard News, "'Temporary work visa holders shouldn't stay in UK forever,' Badenoch tells Labour," https://www.vanguardngr.com/2026/07/temporary-work-visa-holders-shouldnt-stay-in-uk-forever-badenoch-tells-labour/

The Sun (Nigeria), "UK: Migrants shouldn't stay indefinitely – Kemi Badenoch," https://thesun.ng/uk-migrants-shouldnt-stay-indefinitely-kemi-badenoch/

Blueprint Newspapers, "No immigrant should automatically remain in UK permanently, Badenoch tells Labour," https://blueprint.ng/no-immigrant-should-automatically-remain-in-uk-permanently-badenoch-tells-labour/

UK Parliament Hansard, "Indefinite Leave to Remain" debate, 8 September 2025, https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2025-09-08/debates/25EC2767-bbff-4fe8-8f52-65b2c28ced10/indefiniteleavetoremain

House of Commons Library, "E-petitions relating to indefinite leave to remain," https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cdp-2026-0006/

House of Commons Library, "Changes to UK visa and settlement rules after the 2025 immigration white paper," https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10267/

Migration Observatory, "Migrants on ten-year routes to settlement in the UK," https://migrationobservatory.ox.ac.uk/resources/briefings/migrants-on-ten-year-routes-to-settlement-in-the-uk/