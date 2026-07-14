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Ethiopia 'closely engaged' over citizens facing execution in Saudi Arabia

By RFI
Ethiopia In this July 14, 2019 photo, smugglers lead Ethiopian migrants in Obock, Djibouti to embark on a route via Yemen to reach oil-rich Saudi Arabia to earn enough to escape poverty. - AP - Nariman El-Mofty
TUE, 14 JUL 2026
In this July 14, 2019 photo, smugglers lead Ethiopian migrants in Obock, Djibouti to embark on a route via Yemen to reach oil-rich Saudi Arabia to earn enough to escape poverty. - AP - Nariman El-Mofty

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), at least 10 Ethiopians have already been executed in Saudi Arabia this year.

Fifty-eight other prisoners, most of whom have been convicted on drug trafficking charges, are being held in the Khamis Mushait detention facility, near the Yemeni border, and face the death penalty.

Several detainees told HRW they had been recruited by people smugglers to carry packages into Saudi Arabia, unaware of their contents.

The rights organisation said the men had been denied a fair trial.

"These detainees had only a handful of extremely brief collective hearings, often by video link, lasting less than 10 minutes," said HRW's Saudi Arabia researcher Joey Shea.

"They had no legal representation or interpreters and were often not informed of the charges against them. During these hearings, they were forced to sign documents they did not understand." The International Organization for Migration says thousands of Ethiopians make the perilous journey from Djibouti in the Horn of Africa to Saudi Arabia through war-torn Yemen every year, hoping to escape poverty and instability in their home country.

Iran drives global executions to highest level since 1981: Amnesty

Pressure on Riyadh

Saudi Arabia has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking in recent years, alongside a sharp increase in the use of the death penalty.

The kingdom has recorded its highest-ever number of executions for two consecutive years, with foreign nationals disproportionately affected in drug-related cases. Of the 365 people executed in 2025, Ethiopians were the largest group of foreigners.

War against captagon: Why is Saudi Arabia executing drug dealers on a massive scale?

In a statement Monday, Ethiopia's foreign ministry said it "continued to maintain regular communication and constructive engagement with the relevant Saudi authorities in seeking humanitarian consideratioin, ensuring access to consular support, and pursuing appropriate remedies for Ethiopian citizens facing difficult circumstances".

It also highlighted the recent royal amnesty granted to 1,971 Ethiopian nationals in Saudi Arabia as evidence of its  ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

However, Human Rights Watch said there was no indication that the 58 prisoners currently facing execution had so far received any effective assistance from the Ethiopian government.

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

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