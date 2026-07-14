40-year-old woman arrested for allegedly killing husband in Bole

A 40-year-old woman, identified as Mmaa, has been arrested by the Bole District Police Command in the Savannah Region for allegedly killing her husband at Bole.

The deceased, a farmer, is reported to have had nine children with the suspect, with their youngest child believed to be about four years old.

According to reports, one of the couple’s daughters told investigators that her parents had a misunderstanding during the night, but she did not consider the matter serious and later went to bed.

She said she was later awakened by her mother allegedly threatening to kill her father before attacking him while he was asleep.

The daughter reportedly told police that she and her siblings rushed to seek assistance from neighbours. When they returned, they found their father unconscious and lying in a pool of blood.

The victim was immediately taken to the Bole District Government Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

The body has since been released to the family for burial, while the suspect remains in police custody at the Bole Police Station as investigations into the incident continue.

The police have not yet disclosed the possible motive behind the alleged killing.