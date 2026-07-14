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Kyiv claims drone attacks on 11 Russian tankers in Sea of Azov

By FRANCE 24
Ukraine A view of the Azov Sea port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine on July 16, 2025. - Olga Maltseva, AFP
TUE, 14 JUL 2026
A view of the Azov Sea port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine on July 16, 2025. - © Olga Maltseva, AFP

Ukrainian ⁠drones ​hit 11 ​Russian vessels in the Sea of ​Azov ‌overnight, ⁠Kyiv's ‌drone forces commander said on ⁠Tuesday.

In a statement on ​Telegram, Robert ‌Brovdi said the targets included ‌five tankers, ​five dry cargo vessels and a ​tugboat, bringing ​the total ​number of vessels ​struck in the past nine days to ⁠116.

The Sea of Azov is nestled between Russia, the southern stretch of Ukraine that has been occupied by Moscow's army and Russia-annexed Crimea.

The route, which is used by a quarter of Russia's grain exports, has faced restrictions ‌following continued Ukrainian attacks on tankers and other commercial vessels.

Read more Ukraine strikes halt shipping on key wheat route as Russian fuel crisis deepens

Russia's agriculture ministry on Tuesday insisted that exports will carry on despite increased ​Ukrainian ​attacks.

"The situation in the Azov Sea will not affect the domestic market's food supply or our country's export capabilities," the ministry said.

It added ​Russia was taking all necessary ​measures to ​ensure ​the safety of vessels ​in the Sea of Azov and was exploring alternative routes for freight traffic.

As Russia faces a domestic fuel crisis, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces said the aim of the attacks was to damage Russia's "shadow fleet" and to limit Russia's petrol supplies to Moscow-controlled Crimea.  

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters and AFP)

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